7 Best Standing Abs Workouts You Can Do Without Getting on the Floor

If you are looking for new ways to work your abdominal muscles that don’t involve the same old plank and other mat exercises, you can consider standing abs workouts. These standing abs exercises will work your entire core in a whole new way.

Just like the sit-ups and crunches, standing abs workouts target your core, including your glutes and back. They help strengthen and tone one of the major muscle groups in your body – the core muscles.

Standing abs workouts to incorporate into your exercise routine

To add more challenges and to make your abs workout more effective, here are seven of the best standing abs exercises you can do without getting on the floor:

1) Wide side crunch

To do it:

Take a wide stance position, and slightly bend down.

Bend your knees till your thighs are parallel, and put your hands behind your head.

Breathe easily, and slowly bend your torso to your left, feeling the crunch in your left oblique muscles.

As you exhale, return to the starting position, and repeat the same on the other side.

Watch this video for reference:

2) Medicine ball circles

To do this exercise:

Grab a medicine ball overhead. Lean towards your left, pivoting on your feet to rotate your body as you circle the ball to your left.

Continue the rotation, and bring the ball forward. Simultaneously turn to your right, and again pivot the ball on your feet to circle your weight all the way around.

Keep switching sides, and repeat the move.

Watch this video for your reference:

3) Woodchop

To do it:

Stand straight, with your feet wider than hip-distance apart.

Hold a medicine ball or dumbbell with both hands, and keep it at your chest level.

Lower the dumbbell to the outside of your left foot so that your knees slightly bend, and your feet pivot.

Bring the dumbbell back across your torso and then overhead to your right in chopping or reverse motion.

Make sure your feet bend in the same direction as the dumbbell.

Repeat ten times, and change sides.

Watch this video for reference:

4) Single leg sprint

To do this exercise:

Take a low lunge position. Keep your left knee slightly bent and your right leg behind you.

Keep your arms on your sides at a 90-degree angle, and bend slightly forward at your hips so that your chest is over your left thigh.

Engage your abs to lift your right knee towards your chest, and return it to the ground behind you.

As you do that, make sure your arms swing back and forth simultaneously.

Complete 20 reps. Switch sides, and repeat.

Watch this video for reference:

5) TRX hip drop

To do this exercise:

Set the TRX machine’s handles at their complete length.

Put its handles in the single handle mode, and stand straight far away from the handle. Make sure the handles are taut.

Turn 90 degrees to your left such that you are standing perpendicular to the anchor point of the TRX machine.

Use your hands to hold the handle tightly above your head so that you can rest your hands above your head, or hold the handles on the top of your head.

Keeping your arms stable, drop your left hip away from the anchor point, and feel a stretch along your left side.

Turn to your right, and perform the same movement.

Use your abs to return to the initial position.

Complete 15 reps per side.

Watch this video for reference:

6) Overhead squats

To do them:

Stand in a wide stance position. Hold dumbbells in both hands.

Take your left arm up, and allow your right arm to hang towards the floor.

Look straight up at your left arm, and lower down into a squat position till your thighs get parallel to the ground.

Slowly press back up through your heels, keeping your left arm up.

Change sides, and repeat.

Watch this video for reference:

7) Standing bicycle

To do this exercise:

Stand straight, and place your hands behind your head. Keep both your elbows extended outwards.

Keep your feet hip-width apart, and bring your right knee towards your chest and across your left side.

At the same time, bring your left elbow down towards your lifted knee.

Make sure to squeeze your abs throughout this exercise.

Return to the initial position; switch sides and repeat.

Watch this video for reference:

Incorporate these workouts into your everyday fitness regime, and build a result-worthy standing core routine.

Takeaway

Overall, standing abs workouts are an efficient and productive way to change up your core workout and challenge your entire body. Additionally, these exercises can also offer you a break from the boring and sweaty mat exercises.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far