Everyone is aware of the importance of mental health, especially in light of the anxiety and isolation that came with COVID-19. Being mentally well affects more than simply your emotions and attitude.

You may be surprised by how strongly the mind-body link exists. According to experts, having a healthy mental state can directly and favorably affect physical state. Poor mental health, meanwhile, can be detrimental for physical health.

Many people don't realize that mental illness has a direct impact on physical health because of misconceptions about the relationship between physical and mental health. Mental illness encompasses a wide spectrum of psychological concerns, from mood disorders to behavioral problems, and goes beyond simply feeling depressed or anxious.

Why Physical Ailments and Mental Problems Coexist?

Physical health is important (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro)

Changes in physiological and emotional functions, as well as social factors like income and housing, have an impact on both the mind and body. The biological, disease-related, and social determinants of health pathways can make it more likely for someone who already has a chronic physical or mental illness to also develop a co-occurring disorder.

People with mental illnesses can develop many physical symptoms as a result of their condition and/or treatment. Hormonal imbalances and sleep patterns can be affected by mental diseases, and many psychiatric drugs can have adverse effects like weight gain and irregular heartbeats. An increased vulnerability to many physical conditions can result from these symptoms.

Link Between Poor Mental Health and Physical Health

In the United States, one in five people experience psychological issues. Negative self-talk, low energy levels, changes in mood or behavior, loneliness, difficulty managing stress, and feelings of sadness or depression are all signs of poor mental health.

Any of these symptoms may not always indicate that you have a mental illness. When symptoms of poor well-being become common and begin to interfere with your ability to physically function in daily life, it's considered to be a mental health issue (mental illness).

How does physical and mental wellness interrelate? Your physical and behavioral well-being can be impacted by your mental well-being. Apart from affecting the body's ability to make good decisions, poor mental health can also raise your chances of developing chronic illnesses like heart disease and other health issues like obesity, compromise the immune system, and more.

According to studies, people with depression experience changes in how their body works, which can have a negative effect on their physical health. These alterations include: increased inflammation, chronic weariness, changes in the regulation of heart rate, blood flow, abnormalities in stress hormones, and insomnia.

Increased activity and working on physical health can boost mental health, but having poor mental health can sap all energy and prevent you from working on it. Depression, one of the most prevalent mental illnesses, can affect the brain's signaling pathways, which can result in exhaustion, difficulty sleeping, and unexplained aches and pains. According to research in the United States, anxiety and depression are linked to a higher risk of coronary heart disease and high blood pressure.

In a similar vein, maintaining excellent mental health can frequently be disregarded when managing diseases like cancer, diabetes, or psoriasis. For instance, people with psoriasis frequently endure severe physical and psychological symptoms that might affect their everyday life and quality of life.

So, which is more crucial: physical or mental? The relationship between the two is complicated, but the solution is straightforward. For the body to work effectively and for you to lead a happy and healthy life, you need to be in good holistic health.

It's acceptable to choose to concentrate on one task over another if you're having trouble in one area. Bear in mind, though, that they're interconnected, so it's crucial to maintain both physical and mental wellness.

Takeaway

Despite the fact that the mind and body are frequently seen as different entities, physical and mental wellbeing are positively correlated.

Consequently, having a bad mental health can affect your physical health. While making changes to your way of life can help you feel better physically and mentally, some may require professional assistance to manage their psychological health.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes