Why Is Mental Health Just as Important as Physical Health?

Mental health comprises our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life: from childhood to adolescence through adulthood.

Have you been rushed to the ER because of a physical accident or illness? Would your loved ones also express the same concern when it comes to your mental health? That remains a big and critical question for society.

Mental Health vs Physical Health

While we may say that our mental health is as important as our physical health, the society perceives it otherwise.

Nearly every family is impacted by mental health issues and mental illness, but there's a stigma of talking about it, which generates shame, fear, doubt, isolation, and misunderstanding. People are discouraged from having the therapy they so desperately need and deserve because of the shame induced by the stigma.

Unfortunately, social stigma and self-imposed, internalized stigma are very widespread and extremely harmful. When we treat mental health and substance use disorders as choices that can be controlled rather than as medical conditions that can be managed and treated, we isolate those suffering and create an atmosphere of blame and shame.

Mental health is not only personal but also societal. (Image via Freepik/Vector)

Physical and mental health are outcomes of our social, economic, and environmental circumstances.

Like our body, the mind is influenced by a wide range of elements, such as the environment, heredity, upbringing, and available of resources. For instance: income has a substantial impact on health and is connected to prevalent mood and anxiety disorders. If you focus only on physical health, you're likely to get the help you deserve for your holistic health.

Relation Between Mental Health and Physical Health

How does your physical and mental wellness interrelate? Don't let the names deceive you.

Your physical and behavioral well-being can both be impacted by your mental health. In addition to affecting your ability to make good decisions, poor mental health can raise your chances of developing chronic illnesses, like heart disease and other health issues, like obesity,compromised immune system, and more.

According to studies, people with depression experience changes in how their body functions, which could have a negative effect on their physical health. Some changes include chronic fatigue, changes in heart rate, inflammation, and insomnia. Poor mental health can drain your energy and prevent you from working on your physical health, while increasing your activity and working on physical health can improve your mental health.

Working on your physical health can not only help you live longer, but it can also make you happier and lower your risk of developing mental illness.

People who are fit and active have more energy throughout the day, have better sleep, feel more at ease, and have more optimistic thoughts about their life. The risk of developing chronic diseases and conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, anxiety, depression, heart disease, cancer, and dementia is lower if you lead a healthy lifestyle and engage in regular physical activity.

Why Should We Be Aware about Mental Health?

We may endeavor to de-stigmatize how we think about, approach, and identify mental health concerns by making an effort to increase mental health awareness.

Concentrate efforts towards both physical and mental health. (Image via Freepik/vector)

We can find a solution by having those difficult conversations, and admitting there's a problem when there's a mental health issue.

We can start doing away with the stigma and fear that's frequently connected to discussions about mental health. By doing so, you can encourage people to ask for assistance when they need it.

Asking for assistance demonstrates strength. Together, we can provide the groundwork for a culture that values and recognizes the significance of mental health. Focusing on mental health awareness has the additional benefit of making warning signs and symptoms more visible.

Is One more Important Than the Other?

The relationship between physical and mental health is complex. However, the solution is straightforward: for your body to work effectively and for you to lead a happy and healthy life, you must have good physical and mental health.

It's acceptable to choose to concentrate on one over the other if you're having trouble in a particular area. Just remember the impact they have on each other and how important it is to stay fit both mentally and physically.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far