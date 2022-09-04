5 Reasons Why Mental Health in the Workplace Is Just as Important as Physical Health

Workplace stress and illness are real and significant concerns. Nowadays, more and more workers are reporting feeling stressed. From the quiet quitting movement to Instagram posts about burnout, workers have become more proactive in voicing their grievances.

Studies show that people with depression have a 40% higher risk of developing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases than the general population. We also know through research that chronic stress can negatively affect every single system in our body, and people with mental illness are twice as likely as the general population to develop diabetes and an increasing rate of obesity. This is also true the other way around, both personally and at our workplace.

Reasons why mental health is as important as physical health in the workplace

Research shows that mental health issues directly impact employers and businesses through increased absenteeism, a negative impact on production and revenues, as well as an increase in costs to address the problem. Here are five reasons why we must pay attention to employee mental health.

1) Burnout

In a recent study done by Monster, they found that 69% of workers who are choosing to work from home are experiencing symptoms of burnout. It should not come as a shock considering the number of busy work schedules, video calls, home-schooling, and household chores we have to do every day.

Burnout can be recognized through various symptoms like headaches, feeling negative, overwhelmed or overly critical, apathetic, and an increase in physical illness.

Burnout is insidious and can directly damage mental health. (Photo via Pexels/ Anna Tarazevich)

2) Need more than money

An employee will always want a company that will provide mental health support and well-being. It has become such a priority that surveys have shown that wellbeing and work/life balance are more important than compensation.

Suppose we are to show more empathy in the workplace and encourage employees to speak to HR or managers. In that case, they need to feel safe to do so without stereotyping, bias, discrimination, or other assumptions about their ability to be good employees.

Emotional compensation and incentives are often more effective than money. (Photo via Pexels/ Tara Winstead)

3) Job performance

High performance is the application of mental strength. Due to the difficulty in accessing behavioral skills that create creativity and resilience, poor mental health can result in decreased job performance. Without these talents, we don’t have the psychological resources to function well at our work.

Poor mental health can significantly impact your ability to function physically and in daily life, from social anxiety to a decline in cognitive function and working memory.

Mental health issues have far-reaching implications for productivity in the workplace. Lack of awareness, associated stigma, and treatment gaps deepen the problem. But due to the pandemic, employers have become more aware of these problems, realizing how adverse mental health in the workplace can affect an employee’s overall well-being, personal relationships, and workplace productivity.

4) Communication

When we don't feel emotionally healthy, it's hard to articulate effectively. Misreading or overreacting to colleagues might be caused by poor mental health. It could be perceived as a bad attitude, poor listening skills, or passive-aggressive speech.

Impulsiveness, negative thinking, and bad decisions can all be symptoms of poor mental health. Poor decision-making may result in missed meetings, arriving late, breaking promises, or failing to follow corporate rules.

5) Increased awareness

Many people's perspectives on mental health have changed due to the pandemic, and workers now take their own issues with mental health much more seriously. Aetna International recently conducted a study of its employees, and a staggering 84% of them stated that their mental health is now more important to them than it was a year ago.

Employees are not just taking their mental health more seriously; they also anticipate their companies will. According to an Aetna survey, 65% of workers said they would only return to the office if their employer changed its policies regarding workplace well-being (for example, by implementing more wellness initiatives). In addition, 34% of workers expect their employer to establish a healthy workplace going forward, according to a different survey.

Employers should know that employees are much more self-aware than they ever were! (Photo via Pexels/ Polina Tankilevitch)

Takeaway

According to Harvard Health, employees may be reluctant to seek therapy due to the stigma associated with having a psychological disease. Despite the fact that a recognized and well-treated mental health illness can "alleviate symptoms for the employee and improve job performance," they delay therapy out of worry that it may endanger their careers.

To address the significance of mental health in the workplace, a change in attitudes towards mental illness is required among both employees and employers. To feel comfortable taking the time necessary to address their mental illness, employees must also be aware that therapy does not always lead to a rapid fix.

