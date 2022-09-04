6 Best Nature-Inspired Yoga Poses and Exercises

Yoga poses can seem scary if you've never tried them. It's easy to think that you're not flexible, physically fit, or perhaps just silly-looking when you have not tried it.

However, yoga is more than just those bizarre arm-balancing and pretzel poses that are trending on social media. Starting and then progressing to more challenging yoga poses might be simpler.

While there are many Asanas (poses) in yoga, many of these are, in fact, inspired by nature, particularly animals. Numerous asanas begin with the Sanskrit names of the beings they are inspired by.

Yoga gives us power, vitality, and awareness, opening the door to our inner nature. Here are some of the best yoga poses inspired by natural elements:

Fish pose and 5 other nature-inspired yoga poses anyone can do

1) Mountain pose

You only need to stand straight to perform this yoga pose, but that's not all to it. This asana is the base for all other standing poses and hence, achieving this stance requires immense focus.

Instructions:

Your heels should be slightly apart when you stand with your big toes scraping each other. Your second toe should be parallel for a solid indication of your stance.

Grasp the big toe, small toe, right-side heel, and left-side heel of each foot. Feel how your entire leg is flexed and kept in motion while you push off your feet.

Roll your shoulders back and forth while letting them drop down so that your neck is long and your shoulder blades are close to one another.

Breathe in deeply a few times.

2) Tree pose

Yoga poses that balance the body, like Tree Pose, aid in increasing stability. This basic stance develops your leg muscles, helps you focus better, and teaches you how to center yourself.

Instructions:

Place your palms in your heart while standing with your feet close together.

To maintain your balance, choose a point of concentration for your eyes and keep it there.

Lift your right foot slowly off the floor and extend your right knee to the right side.

Carefully place the sole of your right foot inside your left leg, maybe above the knee and at the ankle or shin.

3) Eagle pose

This balancing yoga pose is a little more complex than Tree Pose since it demands more stamina, flexibility, endurance, and focus.

Instructions:

Place your palms at your heart while standing with your feet close together.

To maintain your equilibrium, fix your vision.

Knees should be slightly bent as you lift your left foot, cross your left thigh over your right, and balance it on your right foot. If you can, encircle your lower right leg with your left foot.

Make sure your arms are in front of you and parallel to the ground.

Flex your elbows, so they are stacked, then cross your right arm across your left.

Lift your elbows so that your arms are parallel to the ground while clasping your hands together with your palms facing one another.

Attempt to hold for 5–10 breaths.

4) Fish pose

This is a yoga pose that even a beginner may do with ease by flexing the spine a little.

Instructions:

Assume the yoga stance of Padmasana.

Your head should be on the ground as you slowly bend backward. Lift your chest and bring it to the point where the top of your head touches the ground.

For a while, maintain the position.

5) Cobra pose

This yoga pose can help you build strength and a strong back.

Instructions:

Place your palms on either side of your body while you lay face down with your feet flat on the ground.

Bring your shoulders back a little bit toward your spine.

Throughout the workout, maintain your abs contracted to protect your lower back.

Keep the chin up and raise the body to the cobra position. Use your hands to support you, but avoid applying excessive pressure.

Maintain the position for 15 to 30 seconds.

6) Cat pose

The cat pose offers a gentle core and back massage. It is a great nature-inspired pose for beginners and advanced-level yoga enthusiasts.

Instructions:

Take a hands-and-knee stance on the table.

Toes should be curled, and the knees should be directly below the hips.

Shoulders, elbows, and wrists must be straight and parallel to the floor.

With eyes fixed on the ground, the head should be centered.

Exhale and raise your spine upwards towards the ceiling.

Let the head fall to the ground without tucking the chin into the chest.

Slowly inhale and return to the original tabletop position.

Wrapping up

Yoga is a holistic strategy that aids in achieving mental, physical, and spiritual harmony. Start with one or two basic poses to develop stamina and core strength.

You may learn more about your body by doing yoga, even for a few minutes each day. As a result, you will be better able to identify your tension points and imbalances.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das