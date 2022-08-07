7 Best Barbell Exercises For Your Spine

Barbell exercises are an essential part of any strength training programme. They're great for building muscle and increasing overall strength, but they also have another benefit: they're excellent for your spine.

That's because barbell exercises work your entire body, including your core muscles and lower back. In fact, if you do them correctly (and with enough weight), you'll be strengthening the muscles in your back that support it.

So read on to learn more about how barbell exercises can help improve your posture, keep you injury free and keep that back tall and strong for years to come.

Best Barbell Exercises For Your Spine

Here's a look at seven such exercises:

#1 Good Mornings

As with the Romanian deadlift, this exercise is most effective when you use a barbell, as it enables you to keep your back straight.

Good mornings are a great exercise for your back, spine and hips. They also work your hamstrings, glutes and core muscles. They strengthen your shoulders through rotator cuff exercises while building overall strength in other parts of the body too.

#2 Front Squat

Front squats are one of the best barbell exercises you can do for your spine. The movement in a front squat is similar to a regular back squat, but with an added benefit: it also targets your core and glutes.

To do a front squat, hold a barbell across your shoulders (or use dumbbells), and stand with feet shoulder-width apart.

Squat down till your thighs are parallel to the floor or lower (depending on how low you can go without rounding your lower back). Pause for two seconds before standing up straight again.

#3 Zercher Squat

Zercher squats are done by holding a barbell (or dumbbells, kettlebells) in front of the chest by enveloping them with raised and bent arms. The position is similar to a front squat but can be more comfortable on the lower back and shoulders, as you’re not holding the weight away from your body.

Start by standing with a grip on the barbell. Use the valley created by the front of your arms to nestle the bar with your hands just outside shoulder width apart.

Keeping your back straight, bend the knees as if you were going to sit down into a chair, till they become parallel to the floor. Push up through your heels as you come back up to the standing position.

#4 Power Clean

The power clean is an excellent exercise for your back and shoulders, core, legs, arms and spine. It’s one of the most complete full body exercises available at any gym.

It has similar benefits to a deadlift but with a greater range of motion in the hips, knees and ankles due to starting from the bottom position rather than from a standing upright one. The power clean is also easier on your lower back, as it relies on much less extension at the lumbar spine than conventional deadlifts or barbell squats.

Athletes should perform this exercise with either an empty barbell or light weight till they're comfortable performing it properly before adding additional weight.

#5 Bench Press

The bench press is a compound, upper body exercise that uses your pectoral muscles and front deltoids to lift a barbell off the floor till your arms are straight overhead. This exercise is especially effective in building strength in the chest and shoulders, but it can also help develop stability and balance throughout the core.

As with all exercises involving weights, it’s important to perform this one safely too. Always have a spotter standing by as you lay back on the bench. Never lock out your elbows during repetitions.

Take breaks between sets so that you don't overexert yourself. Avoid using bad form or equipment that's too heavy for you to handle easily. Don't attempt any lifts beyond what feels comfortable (do not try lifting more than 100 percent of what's suggested).

#6 Deadlift

Deadlifts are an excellent exercise for the lower back, but they shouldn't be done with rounded shoulders or a rounded spine. To keep your back straight, think of yourself as having two sticks on either side of your body that need to stay parallel throughout the movement. That will help you avoid rounding and hunching forward when pulling the bar off the ground or into position over your head.

Make sure you're breathing deeply when performing deadlifts so that you don't get dizzy or faint during exercise. Enough oxygen should get pumped into those muscles for them to efficiently perform at their peak level throughout the workout session. Moreover, they should recover quickly afterward without needing any downtime between sets reps on the same workout day.

#7 Overhead Press

This exercise is a great one for strengthening the upper body, especially if you have a job that requires leaning over and carrying heavy objects.

It also helps to strengthen your spine, so it’s a great exercise. Make sure you keep your back straight and shoulders back when doing this exercise.

Takeaway

Barbell exercises are excellent for your spine, but they aren’t the only way to get a strong core.

There are many other options you can try out as well. It's important to find an exercise routine that works for you, and stick with it.

LIVE POLL Q. How often do you train back? 0-1x a week 2x a week 0 votes so far