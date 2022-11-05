Lower Back Workouts: 5 Best Exercises to Strengthen Lower Back

The lower back is an important muscle that helps maintain core strength and stability. A stronger lower back makes it easier to maintain good posture and reduces risk of back pain and injuries.

Weak muscles can lead to soreness and interfere with your daily activities, thereby affecting your mobility and flexibility. The good news is that regular exercise can be useful in strengthening the lower back.

They can stabilize the spine and also support the upper body to make the muscles healthier and less prone to aches and injuries. Additionally, exercise can prevent and ease lower back pain and improve range of motion as well.

In this article, we will outline five best strengthening exercises for the lower back. Practicing these workouts can help reduce lower back problems.

Exercises to Strengthen Lower Back

The following five exercises are beginner-friendly and easy to perform, but if they lead to pain, stop immediately. Let's have a look at the workouts:

1) Bird Dog

The bird dog largely targets the glutes and the back extensor muscles. These muscles are attached to the lower spine and allow you to bend, stand, and carry objects.

How to perform the bird dog?

Start the exercise on hands and knees. Position your hands over your shoulders and hips over the knees.

Engage the abdominal muscles, and move your left arm straight in front of you. Hold the posture while keeping your body balanced on your knees and right hand.

Slowly lift your right leg behind you, and extend it straight. Hold the posture for at least 15 seconds, and bring your extended leg and hand back to their starting position.

Repeat with your opposite hand and leg.

Complete three sets.

2) Deadbug

The deadbug is another very effective exercise to strengthen the lower back. It helps boost core strength and also enhances stability in the hips.

How to perform the deadbug?

Start lying on your back with your arms extended up, and lift your legs to a 90-degree angle.

Ensure that your lower back is stable on the floor and abs are fully engaged.

Extend your right leg, straightening at your hip and knee, and bring your leg down without arching your lower back.

Simultaneously, lower your left arm back above the floor while keeping your glutes and abs tight.

Return your right leg and left arm to the starting position, and repeat with your opposite side.

Continue alternating sides for 15 reps.

3) Plank

The plank targets the abs but also works on the shoulders, feet, arms, hip flexors, and lower back. It activates the back extensors and helps strengthen the entire back.

How to perform a plank?

Lie on your belly with your forearms on the floor and elbows in with your shoulders.

Fully engage your glutes and abs, and slowly lift your hips and knees off the floor.

Hold this posture for a few seconds, and ensure that your pelvis doesn’t bend towards the floor.

Return to the starting position, and repeat three times more.

Aim to hold a plank position for at least 10-15 seconds.

4) Bridge

Glutes are key stabilizers of the lower back and hips. Weak gluteus muscles can lead to lower back pain during activities, like bending and walking. Practicing glute bridges can strengthen these muscles and ease soreness as well.

Howe to perform the glute bridge?

Lie on the floor with your feet flat and positioned at a hip distance.

Keep your hands on the sides, and lift your hips off the floor by pressing your feet into the ground. Continue to lift your hips till the body gets into a straight line.

Hold the posture for as long as you can, and slowly lower down.

Repeat.

5) Superman

Superman strengthens the hips, shoulders, and lower back as well. It helps promote proper posture and supports your pelvic bones and spine.

How to perform Superman?

Lie on your belly with your legs extended straight behind you and arms extended in the front.

Lift your feet and hands a few inches off the floor, or till you feel a stretch in your lower back. Engage your abs by lifting your navel off the floor, and make sure to keep your gaze on the floor to prevent neck strain.

Hold for a few seconds, and return to the starting position.

Repeat.

Takeaway

Now that you learnd about the best lower back strengthening exercises, try them in your next workout session to strengthen and support your spine.

While the aforementioned exercises are safe, icheck with your physical therapist before starting them out to make sure they're good for your health condition.

