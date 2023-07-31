Fans slam "Barbie"-themed MSCHF Big Red Boot custom shoe: "Quit trying to barbatize everything"

The whole internet is down with Barbie fever right now, and the MSCHF Big Red Boot shoe cannot be left alone. On July 28, a sneakerhead and shoe customizer, @davdilernia, shared a pink-colored Barbie-themed MSCHF Big Red Boot custom shoe. The shoe has the iconic Barbie logo on the top side of the shoe.

When the Big Red Boot first made its debut, many celebs endorsed the product, and fashionistas went crazy for them. The popularity of the shoe was so high that many iterations of the boot came out later. But gradually, the hype over the oversized boot got down, and now with the Barbie-themed version, it pushed a hard button for the fans.

Even though it's just a simple custom shoe that may not be available for purchase by anyone, fans are still criticizing the creation, mainly for its theme. Due to the Barbiecore trend, for the past few weeks, many brands have launched a lot of Barbie-themed products, starting with sneakers, apparel, and even accessories. And now it is the popular MSCHF Big Red Boot shoe.

Fans do not want the "Barbie"-themed MSCHF Big Red Boot custom shoe

They were inspired by the classic Japanese television series and video game character "Astro Boy". The boots were launched with a $350 price tag via the MSCHF sneakers app and sold out in minutes. Considering its popularity, the brand released various other versions of the shoe, such as the MSCHF Big Black Boot and the MSCHF Big Yellow Boot.

Now, the Barbie-themed MSCHF Big Pink Boot is also here. Maybe the shoe has been created by an artist as just a customized shoe, but fans are not quite appreciative of it. This version has a subtle "Barbie" pink color palette all over the foam upper, with "Barbie" branding embossed on the ankle collars.

According to the Instagram post, this customized model of the MSCHF boot is not linked with Greta Gerwig's Barbie film, which was released in theaters earlier this month, or the Brooklyn-based creative company MSCHF.

The main reason people are not happy about this customized shoe is because of the Barbie fever all over the internet and in the fashion industry. Every brand is trying to paint every product pink. Therefore, fans are tired of Barbie-themed products. But, not only that, a few individuals are also saying that the customized shoe lacks creativity as it is just a pink-colored MSCHF Big Red Boot with the Barbie logo on it.

So, it is quite evident that fans absolutely don't like the Barbie-themed MSCHF Big Red Boot; maybe it's good for them that it's not actually releasing.