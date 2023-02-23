Every celeb wearing MSCHF Big Red Boots

MSCHF Big Red Boots have become an internet sensation in the past few months. With their bright red color and unique design, they have become a hit with fashionistas and celebs looking to make a statement.

The boots are perfect for anyone looking to stand out from the crowd and make a bold statement. The 2D world boot has become a crazy sensation among the 3D world people.

Celebs acing MSCHF Big Red Boots

With their growing popularity, MSCHF Big Red Boots have become must-haves for those who want to keep up with the latest trends. Many celebs have aced their looks with the Big Red Boots.

From Seth Rollins to Lil Wayne and even Diplo, several celebrities have been spotted wearing these iconic boots.

1) Seth Rollins

Jaden Garza @nomadjaden We are proud to keep the Man, the Myth, the Legend, @WWERollins and his big red boots connected while stomping across the country with the Nomad Air! nomadinternet.com We are proud to keep the Man, the Myth, the Legend, @WWERollins and his big red boots connected while stomping across the country with the Nomad Air! nomadinternet.com https://t.co/cdUBnIX5gN

When WWE wrestler Seth Rollins stepped out for a bout against Austin Theory and The Miz with the boots last week, the video quickly went viral on the internet. Rollins won the match and sealed the victory by executing his iconic finishing move, with the curb stomping in the red boots.

2) Wisdom Kaye

Wisdom Kaye @modsiwW possibly my new favorite boots. Just look how silly these are possibly my new favorite boots. Just look how silly these are https://t.co/kb9alcO0mI

IMG model, social media influencer, and TikTok star Wisdom Kaye used the boots with one of his characteristic high fashion ensembles. He shared a photo of his fit on Instagram and got over 25K likes on the picture when he shared it on Twitter. The model not only pulled off his look once or twice with the boot but more than 4 times with several different outfits.

3) Ciara

Six days ago, entrepreneur and music superstar, Ciara posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing big red boots and a black Ferris T-shirt. Her t-shirt had an image of Michael Jackson on it, and was shared by Ferris' official Twitter handle as well.

4) Coi Leray

Singer and rapper Coi Leray appeared at the halftime performance for the Brooklyn Nets last week, wearing the boots onstage. She pulled them off with skinny trousers and a black bodysuit designed with a white trim.

5) Lil Wayne

In a music video set that he was filming last weekend, Lil Wayne, also known by his fans as Weezy, was seen sporting a pair of Mschf's newly released shoes. His outfit along with the boots was reminiscent of cartoons with enormous striped shorts and a white button-down shirt.

6) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

19NINETYNINE🇩🇪🇬🇭 @VenomYvng Shai pulled up in the mschf Big red boots twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Shai pulled up in the mschf Big red boots twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/OatV6azNb9

One of the first well-known athletes to don a pair of Astro Boy boots was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a player for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The NBA superstar donned MSCHF boots as he checked out of the hotel and headed to the arena to play the Los Angeles Lakers.

7) Diplo

Diplo sported the MSCHF Big Red Boots while taking in a Knicks game in New York. The shoes must have made him feel good since he was beaming with pride. In his Instagram post caption, he said:

"Just an Astro boy looking for his Astro girl"

8) Rich the Kid

Rich the Kid, a rapper who was born in Queens, uploaded multiple images of himself online, showing him wearing the controversial MSCHF red boots.

Needless to say, these red boots are incredibly popular with celebrities who have made sure to show them off on numerous occasions.

