"Love these perfect dumb shoes": MSCHF big red boots go viral as fans await release date 

MSCHF has swiftly taken over social media with their quirky and viral products. Most recently, they teased their latest creation, the Big Red Boots. The Astro Boy-inspired shoes are yet to be released, however, they took over the internet as soon as the brand announced its upcoming release.

The artsy shoes are inspired by the legendary manga and anime character Astro Boy. The protagonist’s shoes that are from the Mighty Atom series date back to 1952. The series ran for 16 years with 112 chapters being created over the duration. Despite the series being incredibly old, it remains of cultural significance.

MSCHF’s Astro Boy boots are a 1:1 model. It includes a large lip collar to give it a cartoon-esque effect. The product is made of red EVA foam and looks identical to the character’s shoes.

Speaking about the upcoming piece in an announcement, MSCHF said:

“Over the years, we’ve seen countless allusions to the character in footwear and fashion- BAIT being the most prevalent, through multiple collaborative projects- but none coming more literally than this… the Big Red Boots are “really not shaped like feet, but extremely shaped like boots.”

The Big Red Boots created by MSCHF do not have the brand’s name printed largely on the top of the shoes themselves. However, the name of the art collective can be seen on the sole of the shoe.

Netizens react to MSCHF’s latest creation

Internet users were thrilled to see Astro Boy’s signature footwear be recreated. Many found it hilarious and expressed excitement over its release. A few reactions read:

MSCHF had not announced the release date of the Big Red Boots at the time of writing this article.

MSCHF releases industrial lubricant-inspired fragrance

As the brand continues to create internet-breaking products, their latest drop includes the cheeky WD-40 fragrance. The “Eau de Industrie” was available on MSCF’s official website until it sold out. No announcements of restocks were made. However, they are expected to be sold on secondary markets.

It has been advertised as containing 48% fragrance, 2% water and 58% alcohol. The cologne comes with a twist-nozzle spray bottle, which is identical to the actual WD-40 bottle.

Internet legend Casey Neistat reviewed the product and revealed that the product really does smell like the anti-corrosion lubricant. He said in a video:

“In conclusion, it’s as awful as you can imagine.”

Following the product’s release the real WD-40 company released a statement on social media announcing that they were not involved in the creation of the product but were “incredibly impressed by their DIY skills.”

This is not the first time the Brooklyn-based creative collective has released a fragrance. In March 2021, they released the Axe No 5 which was simply a Lynx body spray inside a Chanel No 5 glass bottle, marketed as Axe in the United States. The product sold out in just 20 minutes at the price of $400.

One can expect thethe brand's upcoming Big Red Boots to sell out immediately as well.

