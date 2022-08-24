MSCHF x Fenty Beauty: Where to buy, price, release date, and everything to know about the Ketchup or Makeup lip gloss kit

MSCHF and Fenty Beauty have collaborated to bring together another fun makeup product that looks like ketchup but is actually a lip gloss. With makeup lovers going gaga over this new launch, Rihanna knows how to keep Fenty users hooked to her makeup.

The product comes in a ketchup-like sachet with MSCHF and Fenty logos and reads “Ketchup or Makeup” in between. With a “do not eat” disclaimer on the sachet, the netizens are now intrigued to know more about the unique and quirky product.

Fenty Beauty and MSCHF come together to launch a quirky product that looks like Ketchup, but is Lip Gloss. (Image via Ketchup or Makeup)

Ketchup or Makeup? All about MSCHF X Fenty’s new launch that looks like ketchup

Fenty has become one of the biggest makeup brands in the world, all thanks to RiRi’s innovation and enthusiasm to launch new and distinctive products now and then. This time, in the world of glosses, highlighters, eyeliners, foundations, and more, a unique and one-of-a-kind lip gloss is all set to hit the shelves.

The two brands - MSCHF and Fenty - are bringing a small makeup kit that appears to be six ketchup packets. While some packs would consist of lip gloss, others would be filled with ketchup. Now, it is for the users to open and find out whether the packet is filled with gloss or ketchup.

The Ketchup or Makeup range comes in a pack of 6, where some sachets are lip gloss, others are filled with ketchup. (Image via Ketchup or Makeup)

Neither company has revealed how many ketchup sachets or lip glosses will be there individually. However, the product and the entire kit are limited edition and will retail at selective stores and outlets only.

The product will be available on the ketchup or makeup website, where it retails for $25. The website shows a red packaging of the box in which the six sachets will be sold. However, looking at the price bracket, many customers are confused about whether to buy the product or not, as they might end up getting more ketchup than lip gloss, which might be an expensive affair.

Revealing the product launch, Fenty posted on social media with a caption reading:

“New drop with mschf. Ketchup or makeup?”

Hit or miss?: Makeup lovers react to the 'Ketchup or Makeup' launch by Fenty

However, makeup lovers in the comment section are not as amused by this new launch as they were by other Fenty launches. One user also committed by saying:

“I’m sorry but who wants to spend $25 to end up getting ketchup packets.”

Another one, said:

“I could buy a gloss and a bottle of ketchup for that price and they would both close. Doesn’t look like the packets close. Pass!”

Makeup lovers are not amused by the idea of the ketchup or makeup; fans react on Fenty's Instagram post. (Image via Instagram)

Others also pointed out the packaging of the lip gloss and said that once it opens up, it might dry out way too soon.

Fans question the packaging of the product and suspect that as soon as the sachet opens up, the product inside will dry up. (Image via Instagram)

While the new Fenti X MSCHF makeup product is getting mixed reviews, the post's comment section is also filled with fan comments where people are demanding new music from Rihanna.

RiRi fans question the singer on plans for new music. (Image via Instagram)

The new mother hasn't made any public announcements on her upcoming music, making fans curious.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das