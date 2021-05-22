5 most popular Jeffree Star lip products

Jeffree Star has risen to stardom through YouTube since 2006, entering the makeup industry in 2014 with his company, Jeffree Star Cosmetics. As of today, it stands as one of the highest-selling makeup companies in the world.

With an overall net worth of $200 million, Jeffree Star Cosmetics has gained popularity through many of its products. Owned by YouTube royalty, it's marketing alone reaches millions of people per video. Here's a look at some of the company's best-known lip products.

Introducing 25 BRAND NEW SHADES of #VelvetTrap lipstick 💄 WATCH the swatches & reveal: https://t.co/I9mKi21zL7 pic.twitter.com/pynwGUbdIO — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 20, 2021

Five most renowned Jeffree Star lip products

5) “Supreme Gloss” 28 colors

Supreme Gloss by Jeffree Star Cosmetics (Image via Jeffree Star Cosmetics)

With 28 colors and a formula full of pigment and coverage, "Supreme Gloss" by Jeffree Star Cosmetics is an absolute essential.

The $20 gloss claims to fully cover the lips in "a single swipe." Its best-selling color is "Naked in the Dark," displaying a light mauve shade.

4) "Diet Shane Lip Balm" 1 shade

Diet Shane Lip Balm by Jeffree Star Cosmetics x Shane Dawson (Image by Jeffree Star Cosmetics)

Jeffree Star Cosmetics' "Diet Shane Lip Balm," a product of a collaboration with YouTuber Shane Dawson, was released for the Conspiracy collection in 2019.

Hydrating the lips with Vitamin E, it also includes the scent of diet root beer as a nod to Shane's favorite drink. The lip balm is selling at $18.

3) "Velvet Trap lipsticks" 45 colors

Velvet Lipsticks by Jeffree Star Cosmetics (Image by Jeffree Star Cosmetics)

The "Velvet Trap Lipsticks" come in 45 different colors. Ranging from nude to dark tones, this lipstick is handy for retouching while on the go.

"Diet Mannequin" is its top-selling shade, selling at $18 along with its other shades.

2) "Velour Liquid Lipsticks" 62 colors

Velour Lipsticks by Jeffree Star Cosmetics (Image by Jeffree Star Cosmetics)

Jeffree Star Cosmetics' "Velour Liquid Lipsticks" is a high-ranking lipstick in the makeup industry. With a whopping 62 different shades, consumers are at liberty to having options for completing their look.

The shade "In Nude" is this lipstick's best-selling color, offering a natural peachy-pink tone. It sells for $18 per stick.

1) “The Gloss” 41 shades

The Gloss by Jeffree Star Cosmetics (Image via Jeffree Star Cosmetics)

Released in 2019, "The Gloss" has 41 different shades and ranges of color. As their number one bestseller, this lip gloss pairs well with many lipsticks.

The translucent color "Let me be clear" is the fan favorite, and The Gloss sells for $18 per shade.

