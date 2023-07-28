Fans reacts hilariously to Paris Hilton in the latest MSCHF x Crocs Big Red Boot "Yellow” campaign: “Spongebob got competition fr”

In the primary marketing campaign for MSCHF and Crocs' Big Yellow Boot, Paris Hilton was featured rocking the massive rubber non-clog boot while decked up as Kill Bill Barbie. These boots which made their first appearance during Paris Fashion Week, a few weeks ago, were officially introduced with the Y2K diva's recent campaign.

Hilton wore two different outfits for the shoot, while one was a black and yellow outfit, the other was a crystal-studded "SLIVING" bodysuit from head to toe. Her fans and other internet users gave mixed responses to her campaign. One of them made a funny remark saying,

One of the internet user compared her to Spongebob (Image via Instagram/@mschf)

Netizens made hilarious remarks on Paris Hilton's new MSCHF x Crocs Big Yellow Boot campaign

Internet users made hilarious remarks on the latest Paris Hilton Yellow Boot campaign. Some said that she looked like cheese, while others said that they couldn't recognize Paris Hilton in the campaign. Many people wondered why Paris had been so drastically photoshopped for the campaign because she didn't look like herself.

Take a look at more reactions from the netizens (Image via Instagram/@sneakernews)

One of them even called her Yellow Power Ranger, while another compared her to Nicki Minaj. Some even compared her to Yellow Tellytubby and others compared her to Spongebob, with a few claiming that she gave Homestar Runner vibes in her yellow bodysuit.

Take a look at more responses from the internet users (Image via Instagram/@sneakernews)

Another internet user asked if it was a CGI version of Paris Hilton in the campaign while others compared her to a wiffle ball.

However, not all of the remarks were witty or critical of Paris. There were still many who said that she looked adorable and cute in her outfit and playful boots.

More about the collab's MSCHF x Crocs Big Red Boot "Yellow" campaign

Paris Hilton is a style icon who can seemingly pull off anything. This is evident by her disco dress for her 21st birthday and UGG boots, even her latest commercial for Marc Jacobs to bring back the classic Stam bag, to mention a few. The most recent must-have piece in her dazzling wardrobe is the all-new MSCHF x Crocs Yellow Boot whose campaign she recently appeared in.

The Crocs Big Red Boot (Yellow) was designed by Crocs and the art troll group MSCHF, known for their eye-catching inventions. These include things like the Tiffany & Co. participation trophies and Satan shoes made in collaboration with Lil Nas X (created with actual blood).

The Crocs Big Red Boot (Yellow) is a recreation of MSCHF's own design, the Big Red Boot. The cartoonish giant boot became Fashion Week's unexpectedly popular footwear in the winter. Since then, they have been spotted on prominent individuals including Diplo, Janelle Monae, and model Sarah Snyder.

The description of the upcoming Big Red Boot (Yellow) colorway on the MSCHF's webpage reads:

“Big Red Boots, now yellow with holes in them! We’re mixing two samples to create something totally transformed and instantly recognizable,”

It continues as:

“Crocs’ distinctive hole pattern and strap get transposed onto the big red boot silhouette. Feel the breeze: If your toes can get wet in the rain, it’s technically a sandal. No jibbitz.”

The enormous yellow boot from MSCHF and Crocs was unveiled last month at the Paris Fashion Week, by Tommy Cash at the Rick Owens Spring/Summer 2024 runway show, while dressed as a mime.

Nothing, however, will get fans to click more for an on-sale new piece than a Paris Hilton Kill Bill campaign, especially when it's paired with a bodysuit bearing one of her catchphrases: "Sliving." MSCHF has a knack for getting fans to click if there's anything.

The new MSCHF x Crocs Big Red Boot (Yellow) iteration will be accessible on August 9, 2023, via raffle on the MSCHF's Sneakers App from 2 pm EST onwards. Each pair of these hefty boots will be offered with a price tag of $450.