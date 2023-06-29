Barbie x Crocs Collection: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Famous American foam clog maker Crocs has teamed up with Mattel's successful Barbie film franchise to offer a special run of clogs next month, just in time for the premiere of the latest film in the series. The duo has reimagined two designs, namely Classic Clog and Crush Clog of the footwear brand. The Barbie x Crocs Collection will be available on July 11, 2023.

These exclusive footwear pieces will be offered through Crocs and a few other linked retail partners, online as well as in-store. The gender-neutral Classic Clog has a suggested retail price of $60 per pair. The Crush Clog, on the other hand, will be made available in women's sizes at a price tag of $75 per pair.

Barbie x Crocs Classic Clog collection will offer two colorways adorned with themed designs and hues

Here a look at the upcoming clogs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Notably, Barbie is being heavily promoted by Mattel and the movie's creators as its release date approaches.

So far the upcoming film has already collaborated with numerous brands, including Xbox and AirBnb. And now we have another new Crocs collaboration with two new Barbie-themed designs, as Mattel and Crocs have collaborated to redesign the latter's Classic Clog and Crush Clog styles.

The unisex Classic Clog (Image via Sportskeeda)

Barbie's Classic Clog incorporates the distinctive Barbie pink as well as adds white details to the sports mode strap and sole component. It comes with Barbie-themed Jibbitz one can personalize. The familiar Barbie insignia can be seen on one side of the strap, while "Barbie" writing can be seen on the heel spine. The white sole unit has adorable Barbie images, blue and pink dots, and a splash of color underneath, thanks to the embellishments.

Barbie's Crush Clog has a color scheme of black, pink, and silver. The top section of the design is made up of pink Barbie designs punched out on a black background. The sports mode strap has been glittered up, with a silver glitter shine and metallic Barbie and Crocs logos on the side buttons.

The word "Barbie" is inscribed on the heel tab, which mimics the Classic Clog design. The thick foam sole has a brilliant pink color below.

The women's exclusive Crush Clog (Image via Sportskeeda)

Readers should keep a lookout for the collaboration's foam clog line, which will be available in the coming days. Those who are concerned about missing out on the launch can sign up on the foam clogs label's official website for frequent updates.

Along with the previously mentioned collaboration, Crocs has lately struck into arrangements with a number of well-known brands, like Salehe Bembury, Marvel, MSCHF, and MCM.

The creator of the foam clogs has also partnered up with Taco Bell, a well-known taco restaurant chain, to sell their collaboratively functional slides in a purple and black gradient.

The footwear company's online and physical storefronts, as well as a few other associated retail locations, all carry the previously mentioned joint foam clogs.

