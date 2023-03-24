5 best MSCHF sneakers of all time

MSCHF is an art collective from the United States with offices in Brooklyn, New York. From sneakers to other objects, social media channels, and AI-generated foot photos, the label has created a wide variety of artworks. The brand is mostly in the news for its out-of-the-box designs and items.

Although the company has always produced a variety of distinctive products, its eccentric sneaker designs have contributed much more to its notoriety. While sneakerheads love MSCHF sneakers, there are some that they are incredibly passionate about and want to lay their hands on the unusual yet stylist sneaker designs.

Big Red Boots and four other quirky sneakers launched by MSCHF so far

1) Super Normal 2 “Mint” shoes

Take a closer look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The white leather construction of the Super Normal 2 "Mint" sneakers is built of twisted, free-flowing designs. The wavy designs continue onto the outsole, which has a topographic map-like appearance. The shoe's woven midsole, perforations on the toe box and profile, and the "MSCHF" logo debossed on the lateral heel, and contrasting black tongue tabs, are some details on the sneakers.

The eyestay reinforcements, tongue tags, inside lining, the brand's midsole markings, and rubber outsole all complement "Mint Green" scheme, The pink highlights on the laces and the specially branded lace dubraes are the last embellishments.

On March 22, 2023, the brand’s official sneakers app released the Super Normal 2 "Mint" shoes. These sneakers were offered with a fixed price tag of $170 for each pair.

2) MSCHF Big Red Boots

The cartoonish Big Red Boots distort reality as the anime-inspired silhouette applies 2D design to a 3D environment.

The Big Red Boots are the perfect example of the phrase "less is more," since they are both understated yet unmistakably eye-catching. All that's needed to know is that the upper is comprised of a TPU rubber shell and has an EVA outsole with the manufacturer's logo. They tend to make things more enjoyable and are large, red, and colorful.

On February 16, 2023, the Big Red Boots went on sale on MSCHF's website and its sneaker app at a suggested retail price is $350.

3) MSCHF Gobstomper “Sour Edition”

Here's a detailed look at the Sour Edition of the shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

Following the launch of the MSCHF's Gobstomper “Jimmy Fallon” edition of the silhouette, the Gobstomper “Sour Edition” variant was released. Needless to say, this model thrilled the sneaker world.

The "Sour Edition" Gobstomper is constructed with a black top and green accents. The colorway, like its previous incarnation, has a tearaway upper that gradually reveals a layer of purple while one wears it.

The Gobstomper "Sour Edition" shoes were made available for purchase on December 6, 2022, and were priced at $195 on the company’s Sneakers App.

4) MSCHF AC1

Take a closer look at the AC1 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

A fashionable twist on medical walking boots, the AC1 Walking Boot maintains the general appearance, color scheme, and hefty design of typical footwear one would see at a hospital. The AC1 is given vitality with its gray appearance, black straps, black interior footbed, and hospital blue accents on the bottom.

The label's AC1 was dropped for purchase on October 19, 2022 on the company's official web page. These sturdy sneakers were offered with a selling price tag of $450 for each pair.

5) Tyga x MSCHF Wavy Baby

Here's a detailed view at the Tyga's Wavy Baby sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2022, Tyga introduced the Wavy Baby, a skate sneaker with a wave-like design created in collaboration with the collective.

The vulcanized midsole and the stripe on the upper have a wavy aesthetic, which makes them stand out. The sneaker is made of black suede with white contrast stitching. The gum waffle outsole completes the shoe, which also features the brand's logo on the insole and heel.

Tyga's Wavy Baby went on sale on the brand's sneaker app on April 18, 2022, for a price of $220 per pair.

These were some of the best sneakers launched by the label over the years. Sneakerheads can stay updated about the brand's future releases on the brand's official app.

