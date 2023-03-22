Photo of Hasbulla in MSCHF big red boots goes viral on Twitter

Hasbulla, a famous TikToker, recently gained fan attention after posting a video of himself modeling the Big Red Boots by MSCHF.

On Monday, March 20, 2023, the TikToker posted a photo on Twitter, showing him wearing red boots and an oversized red hat. Almost 11.8 million fans have viewed it, and over 311.3K have liked it.

Hasbulla 🐐 @HasbullaHive Had to do it to em Had to do it to em https://t.co/oMI3cFaTof

The popular internet personality's photo on the social media platform has once again not failed to entertain his fans, with many showering praises on the ensemble in the comments section of the post.

Many celebs have pulled off this pair of red boots, but going by the famous TikToker's Twitter photo and comments on the post, it seems like he has aced the look better than anyone.

"Nobody could do it like you": Twitterati can't get enough of Hasbulla in the MSCHF Big Red Boots

Fashionistas can't stop talking about the $350 Big Red Boots by MSCHF, which were designed by the art group and sold out in moments after going on sale. From Seth Rollins to Wisdom Kaye, many celebs have fashioned this pair of boots, with the latest being Hasbulla, whose picture has stirred up quite the enthusiasm among fans.

Adrian @EstT09304141 @HasbullaHive Hasbullah, thank you for being Hasbullah. Nobody could do it like you @HasbullaHive Hasbullah, thank you for being Hasbullah. Nobody could do it like you 💪

M⭕️3‼️〽️ @Bigmo3_ @HasbullaHive Now this. This is freaking cute 🥰, sorry if you like it but it fits lol. @HasbullaHive Now this. This is freaking cute 🥰, sorry if you like it but it fits lol.

jaRo @jaRoproductions @HasbullaHive One of the only people to pull these off 🤣 @HasbullaHive One of the only people to pull these off 🤣🔥

Abraham Choi @abesarangchoi @HasbullaHive What a G. Only dude who can rock the Mschf rain boots. @HasbullaHive What a G. Only dude who can rock the Mschf rain boots.

44! @JULIOOOOOOOOO44 @HasbullaHive Only person who can rock the big red boots @HasbullaHive Only person who can rock the big red boots

ⓑⓔⓣⓣⓨ™️ @BettyB919 @HasbullaHive Thank you. This made my day a little better. @HasbullaHive Thank you. This made my day a little better.

In brief, about Hasbulla

Hasbulla Magomedov is a famous TikToker and social media personality from Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia. He first gained fame on TikTok for his humorous and entertaining videos, where he showcased his unique appearance and personality.

He is known for his small stature, which is due to a growth hormone deficiency. His distinctive voice and infectious laugh have helped him amass a large following on social media.

For the uninitiated, growth hormone deficiency, sometimes known as "dwarfism," is a medical condition in which the body does not produce enough growth hormones (GH), leading to stunted development.

Despite his young age, he has become a popular figure on the internet, with millions of followers on TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms. He has also gained a lot of media attention, with many news outlets and celebrities featuring him in their content.

His popularity has also led to many memes and jokes on the internet, and he has become a cultural phenomenon in Russia and other parts of the world.

