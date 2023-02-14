Staggering price of Seth Rollins' big red boots worn on RAW revealed

Seth Rollins' shoes got all the headlines on Twitter during his segment on RAW. He was a guest on Miz TV, and while the WWE Universe is no stranger to his odd sense of fashion choices with his current character, he has certainly taken it a step further with the big red shoes. So what is the cost of these shoes?

For context, the big red boots are seemingly based on the iconic Japanese anime series Astro Boy, with the titular character wearing the same kind of shoes. Art Collective group "MSCHF" released the big red boots, and they have instantly become a hit among some big-name influencers.

The staggering retail price of the shoes is $350. But if you go to the link on StockX.com, a website dedicated to the sale of sneakers, apparel, electronics, collectibles, trading cards, and accessories - the starting bid for the shoes is $1,119. It was last sold for $979.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo I stared at the shoes the entire segment haha #WWERAW it was hard to look anyplace else lol I stared at the shoes the entire segment haha #WWERAW it was hard to look anyplace else lol https://t.co/mDCYXQw8dH

It certainly felt apt that Seth Rollins hit the stomp with those big red boots. For those who are curious, the shoes will go on sale on the 16th of February.

Seth Rollins is set to cement his road to WrestleMania this Saturday

Seth Rollins won't be able to compete in the same shoes at Elimination Chamber, as he will fight for the United States Championship.

He has been in an active feud against Austin Theory, the defending US Champion. However, all signs seem to indicate that Rollins won't win the Elimination Chamber match.

While we don't expect Logan Paul to play a role in costing him the match, we certainly expect him to return on the RAW after the Chamber, starting a feud with Rollins for WrestleMania 39.

It will be interesting to see how everything plays out in the coming week!

Did you like Rollins' boots on RAW?

