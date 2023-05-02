Internet flooded with hilarious memes over Lil Nas X's Met Gala 2023 look

Lil Nas X is no stranger to making bold fashion choices, and his latest look at the 2023 Met Gala is in tune with this. The 24-year-old rapper showed up to the event on Monday night in a full crystallized cat look by Pat McGrath and Dior Men. The all-encompassing outfit almost masked his identity.

With his body glittering from head to toe, Lil Nas X was outfitted with silver sequins and a host of pearls, creating what looked like a necklace on the Montero singer.

The rapper’s bedazzled bold appearance flooded the internet with hilarious memes and comments. While many found his look interesting, quite a few did not seem on board with the ensemble.

Lil Nas X's Met Gala 2023 look has spawned a ton of funny memes on the internet

The star's look is one of the most talked-about outfits of the night, generating a lot of buzz on social media. Many internet users made jokes and memes about his resemblance to various characters and objects, such as the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz, Guy Diamond from Trolls, and even a disco ball.

bella soule @belllasoule lil nas x has arrived at the met gala lil nas x has arrived at the met gala https://t.co/lKVcNSvpfX

roni @GETMEBODlED lil nas x has turned himself into a disco ball in honor of beyoncé’s renaissance tour! lil nas x has turned himself into a disco ball in honor of beyoncé’s renaissance tour! https://t.co/ygQVSdWnsc

lex ~ 44 @complicatedlexi lil nas x is giving yaaasified tin man lil nas x is giving yaaasified tin man

Not everyone, however, was critical of the artist’s red carpet look. Some praised Lil Nas for his bold fashion statement on the night, keeping up with his previous Met Gala looks.

Lil Nas X shines in silver at Met Gala 2023

The theme of this year's Met Gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", in honor of the late fashion designer's life and work. Lil Nas X paid tribute to Lagerfeld by dressing as his beloved cat Choupette, who was often featured in his photos and sketches.

The face-piece completely covered his brows, eyes, mouth, and even his teeth, which featured a silver grill. To stay on-theme, the rapper's extra-long stiletto nails were covered in similar gems.

Andscape @andscape

(Photos courtesy of John Shearer/WireImage) #MetGala #MetGala Lil Nas X wearing silver body paint and pearls, in what appears to be another nod to Choupette, Lagerfeld's cat (Photos courtesy of John Shearer/WireImage) Lil Nas X wearing silver body paint and pearls, in what appears to be another nod to Choupette, Lagerfeld's cat #MetGala #MetGala (Photos courtesy of John Shearer/WireImage) https://t.co/qjdcsrXspO

Besides that, the artist wore nothing but a metallic thong. He also rocked a pair of silver platform boots that added some height to his already impressive stature. The only thing not covered in silver was his hair, which he styled in a sleek bun.

With this ensemble, the rapper has proven once again that he is not afraid to express himself through his fashion choices, and that he knows how to make an unforgettable entrance. His nude silver look at the Met Gala 2023 was a stunning display of creativity, confidence, and glamor.

Poll : 0 votes