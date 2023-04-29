5 most memorable Met Gala menswear looks of all time 

The Met Gala is more than just a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. It is also a showcase of the most creative and extravagant fashion statements that celebrities and designers exude. Every year, the Met Gala has a different theme that challenges the guests to express their personality and style.

While women often dazzle with their glamorous gowns and accessories, men are not far behind with their daring and innovative looks.

5 unforgettable Met Gala menswear designs

1) Lil Nas X spored Versace for the 2021 red carpet

DavideLNX 🏳️‍🌈 @DavideLNX The 2023 MET Gala is Monday, May 1. Lil Nas X participated in the 2021 edition with this amazing 3 part outfit.

It's not officially known if he will go this year and we likely won't know until we see if travels to New York.

Please don't comment on rumours in replies to my tweets. The 2023 MET Gala is Monday, May 1. Lil Nas X participated in the 2021 edition with this amazing 3 part outfit.It's not officially known if he will go this year and we likely won't know until we see if travels to New York.Please don't comment on rumours in replies to my tweets. https://t.co/1vvYN9NKUo

Lil Nas X made a grand entrance at the 2021 Met Gala, which celebrated American fashion. The rapper wore not one, but three stunning Versace outfits that he revealed one by one on the carpet. He first appeared in a regal red cape with gold embroidery, then took it off to reveal a shiny gold armor suit, and finally stripped down to a glittering bodysuit with crystal embellishments.

The three looks represented his journey as a queer black artist in America, from hiding his true self to embracing his identity and shining bright.

2) Jared Leto’s severed head moment in 2019

Jared Leto is known for his bold fashion statements, and he did not disappoint at the 2019 Met Gala, which was themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion". The actor and musician wore a long-sleeved red Gucci gown with a diamond-encrusted harness and matching shoes.

The most stunning part of his look was the prosthetic head he carried under his arm, which was a replica of his face. The head was designed by Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele, who was also Leto's date for the night. The head was a reference to the severed heads that appeared on Gucci's Fall 2018 runway show.

3) Chadwick Boseman wore Versace in 2018

zZz @joooyuls @westenthu no men top chadwick boseman on met gala 2018 @westenthu no men top chadwick boseman on met gala 2018 https://t.co/PdQ5zYoqik

Chadwick Boseman was a vision of elegance and grace at the 2018 Met Gala, which explored the theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination". The late actor wore a white Versace suit with gold embroidery and beading that resembled a cross.

He also wore a matching cape that had a gold lining and tassels. He completed his look with gold shoes, rings, and a cross pendant. Boseman's outfit paid homage to his role as King T'Challa in Black Panther, as well as to the rich history and symbolism of Christianity.

4) Kanye West in Balmain for the 2016 Met Gala

T (fka tursas) @t_streetlights Kanye West attended the 2016 MET gala in glittering Balmain ensembles that Kanye topped off with a pair of contacts that turned his normally brown eyes an icy shade of Whitewalker blue ☄️



When E! asked him specifically about the contacts, his one-word response: "Vibes." Kanye West attended the 2016 MET gala in glittering Balmain ensembles that Kanye topped off with a pair of contacts that turned his normally brown eyes an icy shade of Whitewalker blue ☄️When E! asked him specifically about the contacts, his one-word response: "Vibes." https://t.co/zameHF7oHU

The theme for the 2016 Met Gala was “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology”, which celebrated the fusion of craftsmanship and innovation in fashion. Kanye West opted for a futuristic and edgy look with his custom Balmain jacket that was covered in silver studs and ripped details. He paired it with ripped jeans, suede boots, and blue contact lenses that gave him an eerie robotic vibe.

He also accessorized the look with a diamond-encrusted pendant that spelled out “Donda” in honor of his late mother. The rapper and designer stood out from the crowd with his metallic and rebellious look that challenged the conventional notions of elegance.

5) Justin Bieber wore Balmain for the 2015 event

Justin Bieber made a statement at the 2015 Met Gala with his Balmain look. The pop star, who was the date of the creative director Olivier Rousteing, wore a black tuxedo with a gold dragon-embroidered velvet jacket that took a month to make. The jacket was inspired by the event's theme, "China: Through the Looking Glass", and symbolized "the power, the fantasy, and the dream".

Bieber said he was proud to have Rousteing's support and the duo rocked the red carpet with their glamorous style. The singer's outfit was one of the few examples of men having fun with fashion at the gala.

The Met Gala is a celebration of fashion as an art form. It is also an opportunity for celebrities and designers to experiment with their style and push the boundaries of convention.

Whether the male attendees are inspired by the theme, their role, their heritage, or their mood, they have created some of the most memorable looks of all time.

