"Such a weird joke": Lil Nas X's transitioning joke controversy explained as singer leaves netizens divided

On Wednesday, March 14, rapper and singer Montero Lamar Hill, who goes by the moniker Lil Nas X, shared an apology to the trans community on Twitter following a joke about transitioning.

In a now-deleted tweet, the 23-year-old singer shared a photo of a woman with a striking resemblance to him and jested that he had transitioned, stating:

"The surgery was a success."

The post did not go down well with netizens, who were quick to call him out on the insensitive joke. Following online criticism, the rapper took to Twitter to apologize for the controversial post. He remarked:

"Apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry."

i am reading all that @LilNasX apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry

Lil Nas X's apology amassed a slew of responses and not everyone was persuaded. User @duhlings, commented:

Netizens have mixed reactions to Lil Nas X's apology

After Lil Nas X's apology went viral, internet users promptly took to Twitter to either express their support or criticize the Old Town Road singer. Twitterati stood divided over the controversy.

Many commented in his favor, praising him for being reasonable and apologizing. They stated that people can no longer "take jokes" and get "triggered" by the smallest of things.

A comment speaking for the singer (Image via Twitter /@divers)

Others remarked that in today's world, it is easy to say or act in a way that is deemed inappropriate, but added that what matters more is how one takes accountability.

User @sliencioknight stated:

Nope @silencioknight especially in a world where everyone gets so upset when they hurt others feelings. @LilNasX I’m trans and I didn’t think anything of it but I know why others was triggered looking back. Appreciate you for being reasonable about it thoespecially in a world where everyone gets so upset when they hurt others feelings. @LilNasX I’m trans and I didn’t think anything of it but I know why others was triggered looking back. Appreciate you for being reasonable about it tho ❤️ especially in a world where everyone gets so upset when they hurt others feelings.

Here are some comments in favor of Lil Nas X:

A comment speaking for the singer (Image via Twitter /@_MANDONNA_)

A comment speaking for the singer (Image via Twitter /@PhePhePhresh)

A comment speaking for the singer (Image via Twitter /@EnderofFlops)

A comment speaking for the singer (Image via Twitter /@lak3ndra)

A comment speaking for the singer (Image via Twitter /@LucyRebelHeart)

Despite the support, the other half of Twitter were left fuming and called the joke "tone-deaf," questioning the need to make such an inappropriate post in the first place.

User @ExhaustedIssac brought attention to the current state of affairs for trans people in the country, stating that no one was in the "mood for jokes":

Isaac (aus.social/@exhaustedisaac) @ExhaustedIsaac @LilNasX Under normal circumstances we (I mean the trans community) would probably see it as a slightly tone-deaf but otherwise harmless joke. Sadly, at the moment we're very stressed due to anti-trans laws being passed, and the loss of one of our own (Eden), so not in the mood for jokes. @LilNasX Under normal circumstances we (I mean the trans community) would probably see it as a slightly tone-deaf but otherwise harmless joke. Sadly, at the moment we're very stressed due to anti-trans laws being passed, and the loss of one of our own (Eden), so not in the mood for jokes.

Acknowledging the apology, user @datb0iash, remarked:

Ash @datb0iash @LilNasX thank you for the apology, but honestly I don’t understand how that was deemed appropriate in the first place? In the midst of what’s going on here in the US, you didn’t read the room very well. Seeing this come from a queer superstar, it hurts. @LilNasX thank you for the apology, but honestly I don’t understand how that was deemed appropriate in the first place? In the midst of what’s going on here in the US, you didn’t read the room very well. Seeing this come from a queer superstar, it hurts.

Here are some comments seen speaking against the rapper:

A comment speaking against the singer (Image via Twitter /@myhairvocals)

A comment speaking against the singer (Image via Twitter /@cynthegoat)

A comment speaking against the singer (Image via Twitter /@Angelhonii)

A comment speaking against the singer (Image via Twitter /@honestsportz)

A comment speaking against the singer (Image via Twitter /@JonahBr14047270)

A comment speaking against the singer (Image via Twitter /@TheeeStarrr)

Lil Nas X responds to backlash

While fans were still debating over the rapper's Tweets and his apology, a fan wrote that the apology was not enough and said that he should do more for the sake of awareness, including monetary compensation.

In response, the rapper tweeted:

"Girl, eat my a**."

Montero's reaction to the Twitter user (Image via Twitter/ @LilNasX)

Representatives for the rapper are yet to make any further comments over the controversy.

Poll : 0 votes