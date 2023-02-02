What did Alyssa Milano tweet about Britney Spears? Drama explained as actress issues apology

American actress Alyssa Milano has issued an apology to Britney Spears after the latter called her out for "bullying" her.

As per TMZ, a rep for the 50-year-old actress revealed that she apologized to the Gimme More singer privately via a text on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. It is unclear what she wrote in the text, but sources claimed that Milano "expressed support" to Spears in her message. However, it is not revealed whether or not Spears responded to Milano's text.

The news comes after Alyssa Milano shared a post on her Twitter handle in December 2022 demanding a welfare check on Britney Spears. She tweeted:

"Someone please go check on Britney Spears."

Britney Spears was not pleased with Alyssa Milano's tweet

On January 31, 2023, 41-year-old Britney Spears took to her Instagram handle to share a screenshot of Alyssa Milano's old tweet and called her out publicly. The pop singer wrote:

“It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me!!! This definitely feels like a form of bullying!!! Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down!!!”

Spears' response to Milano comes two days after she defended her decision to temporarily deactivate her Instagram handle, stating that she was not having a "breakdown."

On January 29, she wrote a lengthy caption (now-edited) alongside a picture of a frozen pink rose, stating:

“Since everyone thinks they know my story. THINK AGAIN !!! A mere side of any given SUNDAY doesn’t show worship placing someones story out there … it’s a day of WELCOMING … not a righteous reply !!! It is what it is … nope I’m not having a breakdown … I am who I am and moving forward in my life. I have never felt better !!!”

Last month, Spears was disappointed in her fans after they “went a little too far” for making "prank phone calls" to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. She further stated that her "privacy was invaded."

In addition, Britney Spears clarified that the police never entered her residence and left immediately after realizing that there was no issue:

"During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward."

Born on December 19, 1972, Alyssa Milano is a native of Bensonhurst, New York. She began her acting career in 1984 by appearing as Diane in Marisa Silver's film Old Enough.

Her other acting credits include Commando, The Canterville Ghost, Speed Zone, Living Dolls, Where the Day Takes You, Little Sister, Confessions of Sorority Girls, The Outer Limits, The Surrogate, Fantasy Island, Buying the Cow, Charmed, Single with Parents, Insatiable, and The Now, among others.

She will be next seen appearing in Alyssa Milano for Mayor and Who Are You People, as per her IMDb profile.

