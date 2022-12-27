What is the celebrity death prank on TikTok? Challenge explained as trend goes viral

TikTok and other social media platforms are filled with celebrity death prank videos, where users prank their parents and family by joking about how their favorite celebrity passed away. With new trends emerging on the platform every now and then, this TikTok trend has become a favorite during the holiday season.

This prank brings out the most hilarious reactions in people as they slip into shock and denial. The user first picks their favorite celebrity, such as Elton John. Next, the TikToker goes to their family members and talks about Elton John’s demise. They also add the age to make it more believable. So the TikToker, in this case, goes to the family and says:

“OMG you’re not going to believe this! Elton John died at 60.”

Celebrity death prank on TikTok kills off Lady Gaga, Stevie Nicks, and many more

With the latest TikTok trend killing off celebrities in the name of pranks, fake death news has risen to a whole new level. In many videos, people are taking names of celebrities like Madonna, Kris Jenner, Bruce Springsteen, and even Lady Gaga and claiming that they have passed away.

The reactions of the people are then recorded and shared online on TikTok. However, the user immediately tells them they are just pulling a prank, and none of the information they shared about the celebrity’s death is true. Additionally, these trends and pranks are being used to get the most unexpected and hilarious reactions from people.

While some just spilled out a big no in denial, others jumped off their seats in shock. Others were also seen pulling the phone of the TikToker to make sure the news was true. Furthermore, some pranksters also invent a fake cause of their demise, such as a heart attack, drug overdose, or accident, to make it look more authentic.

“The celebrity death pranks on TikTok got me crying”: Netizens share hilarious reactions after watching the videos

TikTok pranks and challenges can easily crack up the masses. One trend that has been in the limelight this holiday season is the celebrity death prank. As hilarious as the reactions of the person being pranked are, people on social media viewing these videos are also sharing some funny reactions. One person took to Twitter and said:

Here are some other reactions to the trend:

The trend has become so popular on social media that the hashtag #celebritydeathprank has thousands of videos under it. Moreover, these videos have received over 95 million views.

However, as much as these trends can be enticing, one should always be cautious of what they are putting up on social media. This is because, many times, such trends give birth to fake news and hoaxes, and many people fall prey to them.

