5 best Barbie fashion collaborations launched in 2023

For the past month, the Barbiecore trend has swept over the fashion industry. Many high-end labels have launched Barbie fashion collaborations. The hype started with the Barbie movie in June.

And among all this hype, fans were getting ready by shopping for newly released Barbie collaborations from their favorite fashion brands. Starting from high-end fashion labels like Balmain to multi-national retail clothing brands like Zara, all of them released Barbie fashion collaborations. Check out the list of the best Barbie collaboration in the fashion industry.

Gap, Zara, Balmain, Emu Australia, and Fossil have launched Barbie fashion collaborations

1) Gap x Barbie Collection

The high-street fashion label, Gap collaborated with Barbie to create a limited-edition collection that includes 18 pieces of Barbie-themed T-shirts, sweatshirts, cycling shorts, and more. This is the fourth Barbie fashion collaborating work between the fashion brand and the Barbie universe. Observant fans may remember the red signature headgear that Gap created specifically for Barbie in 1995.

The main attractions of this collection are the Ken t-shirt, Barbie adult puff sleeve icon denim jacket, and the Barbie arch logo hoodie. Many other options are also included which fans can now buy directly from Gap. The price range starts from $20 and goes up to $100.

2) Zara x Barbie Collection

Zara Barbie collection includes clothing, interior design items, and even beautiful small accessories. The collection, inspired by the new Barbie film, has been brimming with glitter, pink, and gold, creating a vivid and fun style. On July 17, the Zara Barbie Collection debuted, and fans are likely to find a selection of beautiful and modern products that encapsulate the spirit of Barbie.

This Barbie fashion collaboration has highlighted the company's commitment to maintaining the current fashion trends and providing people with unique and enticing collections. Zara Barbie's collection is now available for purchase with a price range beginning at $27.90 and going up to $229.

3) Balmain x Barbie Collection

Barbie and Balmain have launched a ready-to-wear range of Barbie x Balmain-branded garments and accessories, almost entirely in pink. The Balmain logo has been Barbie-fied on handbags, denim jackets, and T-shirts, while the house's contemporary monogram is printed in hot pink on knitwear and footwear.

However, unlike brands like Gap and Zara, considering the fact that Balmain is an exclusive fashion brand and so the price range for this collection is quite high. The price tag for this Barbie fashion collection ranges between $295 to $42,495.

4) Emu Australia x Barbie collection

Well, this Barbie fashion collaboration is not all about the celebration of the new movie. EMU Australia has teamed up with Barbie Doll in celebration of its 60th Dreamhouse anniversary. The brand has transformed its most popular and trendy slippers and boots with the distinctive Barbie color for this collaboration.

Fans witnessed EMU Australia's famous Australian footwear blended with classic Barbie style and the brand's signature hue of pink. This collaboration includes both women's and children's footwear. They are covered in beautiful pink fur and high-quality comfortable materials. The price range for this footwear collection is between $79.95 to 139.95.

5) Fossil x Barbie Collection

The Fossil Barbie collection has launched watches, jewelry, accessories, and more. The limited edition Barbie fashion items featured signature pink and Barbie-inspired designs. One of the standout pieces is a stylish flower watch ring with a silver sunray dial and a '90s-era Barbie logo. The collection has generated buzz and excitement among fans. The price range for this is between $95 to $295.

Even though Barbie movie 2023 has been out for a week now, the hype over the Barbiecore theme is still quite high. To join the trend, these collections would be the perfect options to add to the shopping list.