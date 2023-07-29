Fans claim they have had enough as Barbie x Vans collection drops: “Enough with the Barbie”

Greta Gerwig's Barbie arrived in theaters on July 21, 2023, and on July 27, the skateboarding-inspired shoe brand Vans launched the Barbie x Vans collection. Unfortunately, the launch didn't seem to impress fans, as many claimed they were tired of Barbie-themed things.

Fan does not want Barbie x Vans collection (Image via @nicekicks/Instagram)

Currently, the Barbie x Vans collection is available for purchase on the official website of Vans. The price range for the collection starts from $40 and goes up to $115.

Fans are not appreciating the Barbie x Vans collection

As part of the Barbie-themed collection, the Sk8-Hi Tapered and Authentic, both with the sneaker brand's Stackform sole, take the lead. Both shoes have dashes of pink added to its color scheme.

The high-top sneaker model shows the pink hue on the bottom along with the Jazz Stripe and the branding, whereas the low-top goes all-out, coloring its silken upper part and even its co-branded shoelaces.

The Slide-On VR3Crush and Style 93 DX complete the range, each with bow-shaped items and multi-color prints.

One reason why fans may not be hyped about the new collection is the prevalent Brabiecore trend, which has sparked doll-themed collections from all quarters, including high-end fashion labels, shoe brand, and others in the fashion industry.

Vans' decision to launch a Barbie collection now has not gone down well with sneakerheads, with many also saying that they expected the collection to be more chic. Here are some reactions from the comments section of @nicekick's Instagram post, where pictures of the collection were shared.

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

Despite the backlash against the collection, those wishing to get the pair can buy them directly from the Vans website, where the collection is priced within a range of $40 to $115.