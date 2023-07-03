JJJJound x Vans Collection: Everything we know so far

JJJJound, a Canadian design studio, has joined the footwear manufacturer Vans for a new project. JJJJound, founded by Justin Saunders, is known for its meticulous attention to craftsmanship and straightforward aesthetic. The latest association with Vans promises a fresh take on the traditional Sk8-Mid, Authentic, and Slip-On silhouettes.

All three styles of this assortment are dressed in cream and white hues and composed of premium suede materials as well as canvas textile overlays.

Although there is no official release date for the JJJJound x Vans sneaker collection so far, the sneaker media source Sole Retriever reported that it would launch sometime during July 2023. These sneakers will be available through JJJJound's locations, as well as a slew of their partnered retail retailers. Interested purchasers will also have to wait for the official pricing details.

JJJJound x Vans Collection will offer fresh takes on Sk8-Mid, Authentic, Slip-On models

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Authentic, Slip-On, and Sk8-Mid shoes (Image via JJJJound)

Justin R. Saunders came up with the renowned design firm JJJJound. In 2006, Saunders' design studio began operations, eventually evolving into a collaborative apparel brand that has tried to inspire through various approaches since its creation. This comprises the design and construction of massive physical locations and the development of enduring and high-quality goods.

The studio's primary goal was to look for common elements prevalent in conventional design. JJJound has worked with several reputable businesses, including ASICS, Puma, New Balance, and Reebok. This aided the firm's image as a design pioneer, notably in the shoe business.

For the latest sneaker lineup of 2023, the label joined forces with the American skateboarding and streetwear titan, Vans. The duo has worked on the latter's iconic three silhouettes, Sk8-Mid, Slip-On, and Authentic. They have created a modest collection that appears fit for the upcoming fall seasons.

The simple concept of JJJJound is evident in all three of the sneakers, which are clothed in cream and white tones. Suede panels in a subtle tan color cover the toe box, eye stays, tongue flap, and Jazz Stripe on the Vans Sk8-Mid.

The remaining part of this pair and the complete upper for the two styles, Authentic and Slip-On, is covered in a stark white canvas material. A cream-colored vulcanized rubber midsole, as well as an outer sole unit, round out the style.

The collab's sneakers will be offered in customized co-branded shoe boxes.

Watch out for the forthcoming JJJJound x Vans footwear collection in the coming days. Interested buyers can sign up for more drop-in details and price specifics of these arriving shoes by visiting the shoe brand's official website.

In the recent months of 2023, Justin Saunder's label actively collaborated with numerous big names to further broaden the catalog of its partnership projects. The label worked together with Adidas for the Samba sneaker lineup, ASICS for fresh makeovers of its GEL-KAYANO series, Puma for new Suede shoe colorways, BAPE for its STA iterations, Salomon for XT-Wings, Reebok for Club C, and so on. These collaborations were warmly received by the sneaker world and their fans.

Poll : 0 votes