JJJJound x Vans Sk8-Mid "White" sneakers: Everything we know so far

The JJJJound x Vans duo is back and this time they are set to re-introduce Vans Sk8-Mid sneakers as a part of their SS23 collection. JJJJound has collaborated with Vans on several occasions, including the 2017 Old Skool LXs collection and the Vault by Vans Style 37 in 2021. The Montreal-based studio, JJJJound was launched in 2006 as a digital mood board that explored recurring patterns in design. They have collaborated with several manufacturers, including New Balance, Reebok, and Vans.

Any official information regarding the JJJJound x Vans Sk8-Mid "White" sneakers is not available right now. However, JJJJound just teased a post via the official accounts on Twitter and Instagram about the upcoming release with just one picture and mentioned "SS23".

The release date and pricing details have not been disclosed by the two brands. However, the shoes, which will be available only in men's sizes, are expected to hit the market in the next few months.

JJJJound x Vans Sk8-Mid "White" sneakers are expected to arrive in men's sizes

Similar to the other footwear collaborations JJJJound has released in previous years, the most recent one, Vans Sk8-Mid also offers a simple presentation.

The first look of the shoes shows off the leather uppers and laces, which are both carried out with a crisp white hue. Meanwhile, jazz-striped patterns and overlays adorn the toe boxes and sit adjacent to the throat, and are finished in a soft gray hue.

These may initially look like a set of normal "d*mn Daniel" Vans. However, the Vans Sk8-Mid sneakers' neutral color scheme is continued downstairs, where the bottoms and midsoles have been painted off-white.

The inspiration behind JJJJound's collaboration with Vans is to create a minimalistic and timeless design that is both functional and stylish. JJJJound's founder, Justin Saunders, has always been a fan of Vans and has been wearing the brand since he was a teenager. The collaboration aims to create a shoe that is versatile and can be worn in any situation, whether it be for skating or everyday wear.

JJJJound's design philosophy is to create products that are simple, functional, and timeless, and this is reflected in their collaboration with Vans. The design inspiration for the collaboration is drawn from various sources. The collaboration is about creating a shoe that is both aesthetically pleasing and functional, with a focus on quality materials and craftsmanship.

For the upcoming collaboration, the two brands selected this particular sneaker model because of its unique and classy features, and because of its unique design. Vans Sk8-Mid sneakers feature a mid-top silhouette that offers ankle support and protection while still allowing for a range of motion. It provides a stylish and versatile look that can be paired with various outfits.

Vans is known for its sturdy construction, and Vans Sk8-Mid is no exception. The sneakers typically feature a combination of canvas or suede uppers and reinforced stitching, ensuring durability and longevity. It is also designed with a padded collar and heel counter, providing extra cushioning and comfort around the ankle. This feature helps to prevent chafing and enhance overall support.

The Vans Sk8-Mid is available in a wide range of color options, allowing individuals to choose a style that matches their personal preferences and outfits. Another complete white version of the shoe will be added to the list for the sneakerheads.

As mentioned earlier, details about the release and price of JJJJound x Vans Sk8-Mid "White" sneakers are unavailable right now. However, what is known is that the shoes will be released only in men's sizes.

