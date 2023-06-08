Following partnerships with Gallery Dept., Supreme, and Mastermind Japan, Vans is now departing from the high street to pay a visit to their pals on a completely different street: Sesame Street. Vans Family members will get 24-hour exclusive early access to the entire collection beginning June 8, 2023. Fans and other interested readers can visit Vans.eu/family for additional details on how to become the brand's Family member.

Vans x Sesame Street designs and Customs prints will thereafter be available worldwide on June 9, 2023, at the skateboarding brand's retail stores as well as Vans.eu and Vans.eu/customs. The prices for the complete collection will vary from as low as £16 GBP to £100 GBP (around $20 USD to $126 USD).

Sesame Street x Vans created a colorful collection offering sneaker and footwear items

Take a closer look at the other items offered under collab collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Vans, the pioneering dynamic sports brand as well as a universal symbol for artistic exploration, is thrilled to partner with Sesame Street, one of the most influential television shows of all time. Their collection honors the legendary street where children become stronger, wiser, and kinder by emphasizing both businesses' shared commitment to creative experimentation and promoting a "We All Belong" theme.

The latest line is designed for the whole family, including adult and children's sneaker and clothing options, alongside a bunch of interesting creations imagined by Lizzie Armanto. The brand's Customs designs will also launch as part of this huge collection.

The assortment, which features iconic Sesame Street figures with an Off the Wall surprise, depicts a welcoming spirit and gives us an expression of the joy we can contribute to the world. The duo's collection, evocative of childhood recollections as well as stimulating adult nostalgia, is designed for followers of the past, the present, and the future.

The Authentic silhouette comes in Sesame Street's yellow tones that lead the adult collection, with a brand's license plate sidewall style. The favorite local pals, Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Cookie Monster, Elmo, and Oscar the Grouch, can be spotted moving together in harmony on the quarter panels. The Old Skool in Sesame Street Multi represents diversity through the incorporation of a rainbow-striped blend of Sesame Street characters, notably Gabrielle and Tamir, who represent friendliness and appreciation.

A fleece sweatshirt combo with a Sesame Street photo centered on the hoodie and "We All Belong" emblazoned on both items form part of the capsule collection. Two Mini Backpacks with Checkerboard designs and Sesame Street protagonists finish off the ensemble line-up.

The set features designs with fuzzy companions on the Sk8-Hi Zip in Sesame Street Multi, Sesame Street Tee in True Blue, Sesame Street Knot Tee in White, and a matching Authentic in Sesame Street Yellow for toddler and kids sizes. The collab's assortment will also offer designs created by renowned skating pro, Lizzie Armanto.

The Stack @TheStackReports Other pairs part of the Sesame Street X Vans collaboration coming June 9th! Other pairs part of the Sesame Street X Vans collaboration coming June 9th! https://t.co/7Td1rI375C

The Lizzie in Marshmallow begins the Skate collection, with subtle stitching of Sesame Street characters. A fluffy "L" for Lizzie eyelet piece influenced by Sesame Street's iconic alphabet plays is included in the look.

The Little Lizzie in Marshmallow is the kids' counterpart to the grownup Skate design, featuring Sesame Street character stitching and bright lime fuzzy shoe laces.

To catch more future launches from the streetwear label, enthusiasts can easily sign up on the brand’s website for timely alerts.

Poll : 0 votes