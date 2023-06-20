Palace Vans Low sneaker collection: Release date, release time, and more details explored 

Palace and Vans are back together to re-introduce Vans Low sneakers in two colorways, white and black. Vans and Palace have a shared heritage in skateboarding culture, and the two brands have collaborated on several occasions. Their last collabotative work was the capsule collection featuring the Skate Half Cab '92 GTX sneaker in three classic colorways—black, navy, and "Goldenrod," which was released in December 2022 and came equipped with Gore-Tex materials.

Now, in 2023, a new collection "Palace Vans Low" will soon see a release. On June 23, the new collection will be dropped via the official websites of the brands at 11 am EDT, while on June 24, the collection will be released in Japan via Palace Japan webstore at 11 am JST. Sneakerheads and WeChat users would be delighted to know that the collection will be also available on the official “Palace_Skateboards” WeChat store starting June 24, at 11 am CST.

Palace Vans Low sneaker collection features two colorways

The brand-new Palace Vans Low is the product of another partnership between Palace and Vans. By integrating features from the cult classic Skate MC, Mike Carroll's hallmark model, and the renowned Half Cab, the new shape effectively merges two shoes into one. It is slated for release alongside two t-shirts and a unique short video.

The Palace Vans Low, which comes in two colorways, black and white, incorporates branding and collar details from the Half Cab as well as the perforated design of Carroll's Skate MC into its general form and construction. On the side of the collar, a co-branded Half Cab-style emblem is present. Distinctive Vans and Palace branding can be seen on the shoe's tongue, and a Palace logo with the familiar red Vans mark appears on the heel.

This new Palace Vans Low also comprises T-shirts as part of the release. The words "Palace Low" are printed over the chest of the white and black t-shirts, with the words "Palace Vans 2023" appearing beneath them. To celebrate the new collaboration, a film called Internal Only (which is obviously not just for "employees") has also been released.

Danny Brady and Rory Milanes, professional skateboarders for Palace and Vans, star in the short video, satirically guiding "Vans employees" through the features of the upcoming sneakers.

The Palace Vans Low is equipped with all of Vans Skateboarding's top technology, including gripping Sickstick outsoles, impact-absorbing Popcush insoles, and long-lasting Duracap underlays. Specially formulated gripping Sickstick outsole with a unique tread pattern aims to provide superior grip and traction on a skateboard, allowing skaters to maintain control while performing tricks and maneuvers.

The sneaker brand uses a vulcanized construction method in their skateboarding sneakers. This process involves bonding the outsole to the upper using heat and pressure, resulting in a flexible and responsive shoe that provides excellent board feel. To help absorb the impact from jumps and landings, Vans also incorporates cushioning technologies into their skateboarding sneakers. These may include padded collars, supportive insoles, and heel cushioning systems.

The upcoming Palace Vans Low is a literal blend of the two iconic Vans sneakers, combining elements from both to create a new silhouette. Considering the popularity and success of the previous collborative works between these two brands, it can be expected that the upcoming models will also be well-received by the fans.

