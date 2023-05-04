Vans Old Skool LX “Love Wins” sneakers: Price and more details explored

The popular California-based skateboarding and lifestyle brand Vans just unveiled its Old Skool LX "Love Wins" collection of sneakers. The "Love Wins" collection was designed to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and love and features a colorful rainbow-themed design representing the LGBTQ+ community.

The "Love Wins" collection includes a range of classic Vans silhouettes, such as the Old Skool, Authentic, and Slip-On styles. Each shoe has a special Love Wins logo on the heel and a unique rainbow-colored checkerboard pattern on the upper.

Vans has launched the latest Old Skool LX "Love Wins" sneakers for $120. The pair are currently available for purchase on the official Vans website. Sneakerheads can grab a pair right now!

Vans Old Skool LX “Love Wins” sneakers feature a collage-like embroidered design

The Vans Old Skool LX “Love Wins” sneakers feature a colorful patchwork and quilted pattern on the upper, with stitched Jazz Stripes on the panels. The shoe is filled with many bold colors, and each individual color is stitched onto the sneaker's uppers, presenting a patchwork-inspired design made out of quilts.

The tongue, laces, eyelets, liners, piping, and sole are all white, which helps balance out the vibrant appearance of the sneakers. The design is highlighted with bright colors for an eye-catching look perfect for the warmer months.

Vans Old Skool LX “Love Wins” sneakers (Image via Vans)

The Old Skool LX is built to last. The shoe has a padded collar and cushioned footbed that provides support and cushioning for the feet. The shoe also has a lace-up closure that allows anyone to adjust the fit to their liking. It is a favorite among skateboarders because of its skate-friendly features. The shoe's vulcanized sole provides an excellent grip and board feel, while the waffle tread pattern on the outsole offers superior traction.

The sneakers have a timeless design that has remained popular for over four decades. The shoe's low-top silhouette and signature side stripe give it a classic look that is both stylish and versatile. The shoe is available in a wide range of colors and patterns, so sneakerheads can find a style that suits their taste.

The Old Skool LX is part of Vans' rich heritage. Long worn by skateboarders, singers, and fashionistas, the shoe has come to represent the Vans company. The Old Skool LX is a sneaker that not only has a cool esthetic but also stands for a cultural movement.

The "Love Wins" collection was released in 2019 and was created in support of LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Vans has a long history of supporting the LGBTQ+ community, and the "Love Wins" collection is just one of the ways that the brand has shown its commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity.

In addition to releasing the "Love Wins" collection, Vans has also partnered with several LGBTQ+ organizations, including GLSEN and The Trevor Project, to support and raise awareness for LGBTQ+ rights and equality. The "Love Wins" collection is a powerful reminder of the importance of love, acceptance, and inclusivity and is a great way for individuals to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

