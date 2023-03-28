10 best Vans releases of 2023

Vans is a world-renowned brand that has become synonymous with youth, fashion, and extreme sports. Founded in California in 1966, it quickly gained a loyal following among skateboarders, surfers, and other counterculture enthusiasts.

With its iconic checkerboard patterns, simple yet versatile designs, and rugged construction, Vans has become a cultural symbol of rebellion and individuality.

Like every year, the brand has a lineup of new releases ready for 2023. While some of these are collaborations with other renowned names, others are newer colorways of old silhouettes.

From Gucci to TSWTRS, Vans will drop a wide range of exciting silhouettes in 2023

1) Gucci x Vans OG Classic Slip-On Red Pink

Classic Slip-On Red Pink (Image via Gucci)

A tribute to the initial periods of the sneaker brand, when consumers could have their favorite textiles or old clothing changed into 'customade for you' sneakers, the Gucci Continuum limited collection is now an ode to those days.

The upper of these Classic Slip-On trainers is a patchwork of red and pink leather, while the sides are made of canvas with a flowery pattern. It is currently available at Gucci for $320.

2) Gucci x Vans OG Classic Slip-On Yellow

OG Classic Slip-On Yellow (Image via Gucci)

The label has crafted five unisex models using materials from past Gucci collections, all of which come in boxes modeled by the brand's iconic 'customade for you' designs. From the same collection, this silhouette has an upper with a patchwork of yellow leather, and the sides have canvases with a flowery pattern. It is currently available at Gucci store for $320.

3) Stranger Things x Vans Sk8-Hi Multi

Stranger Things Sk8-Hi Multi (Image via Sole Supplier)

In 2022, the brand released shoes and apparel featuring Stranger Things, which had fans quite hyped. Now, Vans is back with more releases on the popular show.

The new upcoming sneaker is a tribute to Eddie Munson's infamous Hellfire Club. It has images from the Dungeons & Dragons organization that existed at the fictitious Hawkins High School.

The release date for the shoes has not been confirmed yet but it will retail for $130.

4) TTSWTRS x Vans Style 24 NTC LX OG Tan

TTSWTRS 24 NTC LX OG Tan (Image via Sole Supplier)

Ink-inspired designs, such as the Japanese kanji for "dragon" and "text," pop against a cream canvas upper in these trainers. The pair are decorated with classic branding elements and distinctive branding from the Kiev-based label run by Anna Osmekhina. The release date and price for the pair is yet to be confirmed.

5) TTSWTRS x Vans Style 24 NTC LX OG Hospital

TTSWTRS 24 NTC LX OG Hospital (Image via Sole Supplier)

The colorway for the sneaker features a construction of cream-colored canvas and is imprinted with embellishments that are suggestive of bitter medication and lettering from a physician's prescription. Additional emphasis is placed on cooperation through the use of co-branding elements from both brands. The pair will retail for $213.

6) TTSWTRS x Vans Authentic LX OG Ceramic

TTSWTRS LX OG Ceramic (Image via Sole Supplier)

This sneaker focuses primarily on reliving one's childhood with grandparents and always being spoiled by them. The silhouette features a top made of a cream-colored canvas and is embellished with blue art that resembles tapestry. The pair will retail for $213.

7) Frog Skateboards Old Skool Green

Frog Skateboards Old Skool Green (Image via Sole Supplier)

The sneaker upper is a luscious green canvas that's reinforced with leather on the toe, heel, and eyestays, giving a look similar to the favorite pair of trainers from early childhood. Silicone charms in the shape of hearts, frogs, stars, the moon, and musical notes add to the cheerful ambiance, evoking memories of elementary school. The price tag for the pair will be $92.

8) TTSWTRS x Vans Sk8-Hi LX OG Tan

TTSWTRS Sk8-Hi LX OG Tan (Image via Sole Supplier)

The shoe symbolizes the story of a heavy metal fan dozing off on a bench following a late-night show, bringing back memories of turbulent youth. The inscription "BABY DON'T CALL ME" is tattooed on the collars, and there are skull designs and huge TTSWTRS on the medials to drive the point home. No confirmation has been announced for the release date or price.

9) Supreme x Vans Skate Grosso Mid Nate Lowman Black

Skate Grosso Mid Nate Lowman Black (Image via Sole Supplier)

Lowman's designs can be noticed all over Supreme's version of the Vans Skate Grosso Mid. The bullet holes are printed on different parts of the shoe, including the toe box, the upper, the midsole, and even on top of the Jazz Stripe.

The release of the pair was anticipated in 2022. However, due to some unknown reasons, the drop got canceled. As per various leaks from sneaker outlets like Sole Supplier, it can be expected that in 2023 sneakerheads will be able to get their hands on these pairs. No confirmation has been released for the release date.

10) Connor Tingley x Vans Authentic LX White Blue

Authentic LX White Blue (Image via Sole Supplier)

The casual pair was given a unique spin by artist Connor Tingley, who embellished the white upper with blue-colored graffiti-inspired motifs and a stretched checkerboard appearance. The hefty colorless vulcanized sole unit beneath the feet stays truly tidy but indeed has interesting lines. No confirmation on the release date and price.

Whether one is looking for a classic pair of skate shoes, a statement-making fashion accessory, or a comfortable and reliable option for everyday wear, the sneaker brand has something to offer for every style and personality.

Poll : 0 votes