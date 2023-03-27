Many sneakerheads get lost in the plethora of sneaker terms when trying to buy a pair of sneakers for themselves because not all of them are universally understood.

But not anymore as we have listed the top ten sneaker phrases that every sneakerhead should learn.

10 most essential sneaker terms any true sneakerhead should know

1) Colorways

Sneaker News



The "White/Varsity Red" pair is expected to return on Nov. 25 🗓️ Is this the best Air Jordan 12 colorway?

Those who like to keep themselves abreast of the world of fashion and design will recognize the term "colorway" immediately. When it comes to trainers, though, the color scheme is sometimes just as, if not more, important than the design itself.

For instance: Do the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1s from this year hold up better than the "Black/Gum" version of the same shoe from last year? Although they are not particularly rare, the Chicagos are worth almost three times as much as the Black/Gum sneakers on the secondary market due to their unique color scheme.

The colorway of every sneaker plays a significant role in the sneaker world.

Many popular styles of footwear are only available in extremely limited quantities and retail at a hefty premium because of it. In addition, a colorway with a well-known name, especially if it was created in collaboration with another designer, is almost guaranteed to be valued higher than one without.

2) Retro

When it comes to Jordan Brand, a "Retro" drop is merely the initial drop (or re-drop) of a previously released colorway of a shoe model.

For instance, the original Air Jordan 7 in the Bordeaux colorway was re-released as a Retro (among others) in 2011 and again in 2015.

A few years ago, the Air Jordan 6 (1991) received a couple of new colorways. This year's model is the Air Jordan 7, with additional Air Jordan 8 releases planned for the end of the year.

3) Beaters

A "beater" is a well-used, possibly older model of shoe that has likely undergone severe wear and tear, much like a "beater" car. Unless it's a particularly legendary model, beaters often only sell for a little and are frequently offered without the original box or extra laces.

Beaters are often worn in the gym and on rainy days. A "beater box" can often serve as a wonderful budget-friendly starting point if you're only looking to acquire great vintage shoes for cheap.

4) OG

OG means "Original.'' The term formerly stood for "Original Gangster." The original release of a silhouette, a traditional hue, or a faithful reprint can all be referred to as "OG."

If we were to use the Air Jordan 1 as an example, we could say that the 1985 model was the original.

5) Bred

Anything launched in "Bred" (black and red), the original colorway of Air Jordan, has a proven history of selling out instantly.

Because of Bred's widespread popularity, most Air Jordans and other high-quality sneaker resale options are available in that colorway.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Bred" and Jordan 1 High OG "Bred" are two of the most well-known releases in sneaker history.

6) DS

Deadstock is an abbreviation for the highly popular trainer term "DS."

DS shoes are brand-new pairs of footwear that can only be bought on the secondary market. Similar to GR (General Release), the definition of "deadstock" has evolved over time.

Although the term has been used to apply to brand-new, unworn trainers in boxes, it formally indicates that the particular shoes are no longer sold in stores.

7) ACG

The rugged Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low is set to arrive in 'Iron Ore'

The acronym ACG (Adventure Clothing and Gear) was coined in 1991 to describe footwear and apparel designed for modern explorers.

One of the best examples of ACG is the Nike Zoom Meriwether.

The Nike Zoom Meriwether blended all of Nike's technology with the look of a traditional full-leather mountaineering boot. Its inner zip made it easier to put on and take off, and Zoom Air provided comfort.

8) GR

This @kith x @clarksshoes x @adidasoriginals 8th St Samba is one of the best looking releases, collab or GR, in a while. Is it a sneaker? Is it a shoe?

General Release is abbreviated as "GR."

Your AF1s, Adidas Forums, and New Balance 550s are examples of GR footwear.

9) RNNR and RNR

"Runner" is the abbreviation for RNNR or RNR.

Thus far, the name "RNNR" has only been used by Adidas Yeezy to describe the Yeezy Foam RNNR and the Yeezy Knit RNNR.

10) Unauthorized/Replica

ITEM NAME:

AIR JORDAN RETRO 4 "CANYON PURPLE" SNEAKERS.



INFO:

- - New with box

- - Lace-up closure

- - Sole: Rubber 100%

- - Outer: Mesh 100%, Suede 100%

- - Lining: Fabric 100%

- - Unisex style

- - This shoe is top of the line UA replica.



COLOUR:

PURPLE

Labels such as "Unauthorized," "Replica," "B-grades," and "Super Perfect" indicate that the sneakers are fakes. No matter how close or high-quality they appear to be, they are not authentic products. Avoid these at all costs.

Let us know which term were you unfamiliar with in the comments.

