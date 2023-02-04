Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG EX Sail sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label can be credited with releasing one of the most iconic sneaker lineages. The history was kick-started with the release of Air Jordan 1 in 1985, and since then, the shoe has been released in multiple iconic makeovers.

Now, as the Jordan label slowly approaches its 40th anniversary, the swoosh label and Michael Jordan'e eponymous label is focusing on technological aspects of the shoe alongside its debuting Air Jordan 1 silhouette. A reiterated and deconstructed version of the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette fits right into the category.

The swoosh label unveiled the deconstructed Nike Air Jordan 1 Low EX model in a Sail colorway. An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, multiple rumored dates have been revealed by sneaker media outlets.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG EX Sail retro sneakers are modernized by deconstructed aesthetics

The amalgamation of the basketball world with the fashion and sneaker sphere can be linked back to 1984 when the swoosh label signed a lifetime deal with the legendary NBA player Michael Jordan. The duo has constantly given major hits in the sneaker industry. The official swoosh label site introduces the debuted Air Jordan 1 model,

"Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The silhouette has been given multiple outlooks in three decades, including low-top, high-top, mid-top, elevate, craft, and the EX. The latter of which has been revealed in the latest Sail makeover. The official site introduces the EX model by stating:

"Call it an "unfinished" masterpiece. This crafted take on the AJ1 Low is all about exposed and frayed edges, bringing a deconstructed aesthetic to your favourite kicks."

The Jordan brand introduces the "EX" model of the Air Jordan 1 Low back in 2022 and has only released a single "Dark Smoke Grey" makeover upon the silhouette until now. In 2023, the silhouette returns in a "Sail" makeover. The silhouette forgoes its basketball roots and opts for a lifestyle and streetwear outlook.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG EX "Sail" sneakers come clad in a 'Sail / Black / Atmosphere Grey" color scheme. The traditional leather upper has been reworked as it is constructed out of nylon.

The nylon white-hue upper contrast with the neutral "Sail" shade is added upon the foam puffed-up overlays that are fitted upon the heel counters, forefoot, and eye stays. More puffed-up exposed foam detailing is added over the overlaying panels to give the shoes an in-trend deconstructed look.

The black hue is added over the swoosh logos on medial and lateral profiles and footbeds. The Atmosphere grey hue is added to the winged-basketball logo on the heel tabs. The look is finished off with yellowed midsoles and black rubber outsoles.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG EX "Sail" sneakers are rumored to release sometime in 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers at $140.

