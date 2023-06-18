Imran Potato x Vans Knu Skool sneaker pack: Everything we know so far

Imran Potato's collaboration with Vans is set to hit the sneaker market this year, as the bootleg maker has unveiled three new variations for the latter's Knu Skool sneaker mode, which is a new, chunkier take on Vans' famous Old Skool shape. The designer shared the early images of the upcoming new sneaker colorways via his Instagram account. The sneakers appeared in three variations, "White," "Blue," and "Camo."

The Imran Potato x Vans Knu Skool is anticipated to be offered in the next few months. Although the official launch dates are kept under wraps by the partnering labels, this assortment will be offered online as well as a few via other associated retailers of Vans.

Imran Potato x Vans Knu Skool sneaker pack will offer three fresh colorways

Take another look at the upcoming three colorways (Image via Instagram/@imranpotato)

Vans has been a leader in the skateboarding scene and counterculture fashion for years. The Knu Skool silhouette of the label distinguishes itself as an innovative as well as esthetically oriented shoe within its remarkable collections.

The skateboaring label released the Knu Skool in 1998, giving skateboarders a new perspective on skate shoes. The sneaker was created to boost grip and durability while also celebrating the esthetic and artistic flair of the skating community. The Vans Knu Skool swiftly gained popularity and became a vital component of skateboarding and urban life due to its distinct appearance and utilitarian characteristics.

The Knu Skool was among the earliest brand's models to have the famous side stripe, a recognized design detail that has become emblematic of the brand. The Knu Skool also has reinforced toe caps for durability and safety during spins and tricks.

It is not only a robust footwear, but it also comes in a wide variety of patterns, making it the ideal skateboarding shoes. The Knu Skool has been launched in many different color combinations and patterns throughout the years that have enabled users to display their uniqueness and flair.

Vault by Vans has once again collaborated with fashion creative Imran Potato on a shoe capsule that features the designer's eccentric patterns as well as graphics. Imran has gained a cult following by disrupting the fashion scene with his DIY projects as well as guerilla marketing tactics.

Ovrnundr @Ovrnundr New Imran Potato x Vans Knu Skool colourways first look, coming soon New Imran Potato x Vans Knu Skool colourways first look, coming soon https://t.co/qgXzXjHzIR

He's well-known for his satirical luxury company logos, unique sneaker designs, and throwback video game visuals. Celebrities and musicians like as Migos, Trippie Redd, and Sheck Wes are among those who wear Imran Potato apparel.

The forthcoming collaborative Knu Skool Pack features a variety of design aspects in its colors. The first pair features an all-white suede construction with a simple look. The second iteration uses a more bright two-tone blue arrangement, while the final pair uses an appealing green woodland camo style.

Regardless of color scheme, each of the models features similar Imran Potato marking on the heel and insole co-branded logos, as well as the split foot design on the outer sole unit.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Knu Skool shoe collection that will be available for purchase soon in 2023. Those interested in getting their hands on these chic low-tops can easily sign up on the skateboarding company’s official website for timely alerts on release dates and more details.

