Alexander John x Puma RS-X T3CH Sneaker Pack: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Puma has a strong track record of creative partnerships. After collaborating with a slew of designers, artists, and pop culture figures, the German sportswear behemoth is now teaming up with artist Alexander John for a reimagining of the RS-X T3CH. The upcoming release is inspired by the legendary animated series Thundercats, and it represents yet another thrilling chapter in Puma's creative adventure.

This sneaker pack will offer four colorways of the RS-X sneaker model. The three variations, namely “Thundercats,” “Panthro,” and “Cheetara,” of the new Alexander John x Puma RS-X sneaker pack are all set to make their debut on June 15, 2023, at 9 AM GMT +5:30. This will be followed by the launch of the fourth iteration, titled “Mumm-Ra,” which is scheduled for June 24, 2023, at 12 AM ET.

While the three colorways are made in men’s sizing options, one of the pairs is offered in women’s exclusive sizes.

All the brilliantly colored colorways are marked with a retail price tag of $120 USD for each pair. They will be sold at the online and offline locations of Puma and some of their partnering retail outlets.

Alexander John is one of the most innovative and creative partners with whom Puma has ever collaborated. His trainer designs are always forward-thinking, unique, and expressive, showing his love of art and culture. He has established himself as a talented and visionary artist capable of transforming any trainer into a work of art.

The upcoming launch is not the first instance of their partnership. Over the years, the duo has offered shoes like Suede "G-Tag" and RS-X Mixtape, along with working together on an NFT launch. Once again, they will reinterpret the RS-X silhouette in multiple colorways.

As previously stated, the Alexander John x Puma RS-X T3CH Thundercats Pack is available in four distinct hues. The first combination, influenced by the character Panthro, features a range of blues with pops of white, black, and red. Thundercats branding is prominently displayed on this pair around the heel tab as well as the tongue flap, with co-branded emblems on the insole.

The second pair pays homage to Thundercats in general, with orange tones and tiger stripes down the sole unit. Like its counterpart, the Panthro set features the Thundercats logo on the nylon strap, heel tab window, tongue flap, and footbed.

The third men’s iteration is dubbed "Mumm-Ra," and it will be available in a Warm White-Day Dream color scheme. These shoes feature distinct shades of blue and red all over the uppers. The underlays on these shoes are made of warm white tones.

And the last pair in this pack is the women’s exclusive “Cheetara” colorway. As the name suggests, these sneakers are covered in cheetah prints in yellow and black. Although the uppers feature white tones, the sole units are accentuated with these animal-inspired shoes.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Alexander John x Puma RS-X "Thundercats" footwear pack that will be available in the coming days. Those who are interested in getting their hands on these collaborative sneakers can surely sign up on the shoe company’s official website for timely alert on their arrival.

