BAIT x PUMA RS-X “The Flash” shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored 

BAIT and PUMA have collaborated once more in 2023 to honor one of DC Comics' most iconic superheroes, The Flash. The partnership coincided with the debut of The Flash, featuring Ezra Miller, which depicted an alternate reality in which Barry Allen causes a Flashpoint Paradox that alters history. The new colorway is entirely wrapped up in a Burgundy/Yellow-Black color palette.

On June 14, 2023, the BAIT x PUMA RS-X "The Flash" sneakers will rock the shoe market. Each pair of these brilliantly designed sneakers will be available for $120 USD. It's important to note that the PUMA app will be the only place to purchase these collaborative shoes.

BAIT x PUMA RS-X “The Flash” shoes are adorned with themed hues of the DC superhero

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

BAIT, a California-based store plus lifestyle label, is well-known for its unique and imaginative partnerships with a wide range of brands and franchises, particularly in the sneaker market. Meanwhile, PUMA has been creating breakthroughs in the streetwear industry. With its retro-inspired designs and pop-culture inspirations, it has turned out to be one of BAIT's most acclaimed and successful partners.

The duo have joined forces on several occasions in recent years. Their design teams have created some of the most coveted and memorable footwear models. They have frequently drawn influences from movies, anime, comic books, and video games.

Some of their most prominent works are the Cell Venom "Carnage," the Clyde "Black Panther," the Blaze of Glory Sock "Chalk," and the soon-to-be-released RS-X "The Flash." Each sneaker has quality materials, one-of-a-kind accents, and special packaging that highlight the collaboration's concept and story.

The description of the upcoming PUMA RS-X “The Flash” shoes on the shoe label’s official web page reads:

“Step into superhero style with the RS-X The Flash sneakers. A celebration of the 2023 DC film "The Flash", these sneakers are outfitted with details every fan will enjoy. Strap on these sneakers and unlock your own superpowers.”

The footwear was inspired by the PUMA RS-X, a new version of the mid-80s PUMA Running System technology that blended comfort and aesthetics. Yellow elements on the heel counter and collar area, as well as a lightning bolt-shaped unit on the outer sole, were added to the sneaker to make it resemble The Flash's mechanized outfit.

The upper and midsole of the sneaker also had a splattered look that implied speed and movement. The sneaker came in customized packaging featuring The Flash's insignia and a comic book-style hangtag.

The RS tech of the RS-X shoe was a padding system utilized in several running designs, including the RS 100 and the RS-Computer Chip. The RS-X boasts a big, flamboyant design that combines classic and futuristic aspects.

The RS-X has also participated in several partnerships with companies and franchises such as BAIT, Hot Wheels, Transformers, and Final Fantasy. The RS-X is a footwear that honors the shoe brand's past, present, and future in pop culture.

Make a note of the new RS-X "The Flash" sneakers, which will be available in the next few days. Those interested in purchasing them can sign up on the shoe manufacturer’s official website for timely alerts when the sneaker becomes available for purchase.

