Barbie smashes WB box office record after record weekday collection

The latest Greta Gerwig comedy, Barbie, hit theaters in most parts of the globe on July 21, 2023, and since then, the movie has been smashing all previous box office records of Warner Bros. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer has garnered a total of $52 million, as per IGN in Canada and the United States over two weekdays, including Monday and Tuesday, consecutively.

Moreover, the film has broken the previous records of two massive hit Warner Bros. movies - Aquaman and The Dark Knight. As stated by Deadline, Gerwig's Barbie has collected a record-breaking $26.1 million and $26 million for WB Studious in the box office haul on Monday, July 24, and Tuesday, July 25, in the United States and Canada.

Apart from that, the ticket sales for Barbie have also surpassed more than $200 million after five days in total at the domestic box office.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has given the best-ever box office performance on Monday for Warner Bros. Studio

As per Deadline, Barbie has put its best foot forward in terms of domestic box office collection for Warner Bros. on Monday, as it has exceeded the Monday earnings of another heavy-weight WB movie, Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. The highly popular Batman sequel collected a total of $24.6 million on the Monday following its release, as reported by Variety.

The Margot Robbie movie has shattered the Monday record for WB. On top of that, it has also earned a position in the list of top 15 movies with best Monday earnings, at the domestic box office, as reported by IGN.

Deadline has also mentioned that the popping pink feminist comedy movie has put itself ahead of Nolan's The Dark Knight on the basis of Tuesday's box office earnings for a WB movie. The sequel to Batman earned a total of $24.4 million on July 22, 2008. Barbie has also earned more than that WB's Aquaman on Tuesday, which garnered $21.98 million collectively on December 25, 2018.

As such, the Greta Gerwig comedy has crashed the Tuesday box office record of Warner Bros. as well. Apart from the WB movies, Barbie has had the fifth biggest box office earning on Tuesday, in the month of July, leaving behind big budget movies like Transformers and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Being half part of the never-before-seen Barbenheimer phenomenon, the Greta Gerwig directorial has achieved the best opening day domestic box office collection in 2023. The movie has also been getting rave responses from both the audience and the critics due to its outstanding exploration of feminine elements and overall storyline.

Greta Gerwig is both the writer and director of the movie. She has co-written the script with her partner, Noah Baumbach. Besides Robbie and Gosling, the movie also features America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Rhea Perlman, Issa Rae, and Will Ferrell, among several others.

The comedy movie is made with a budget of a total of $128 to 145 million. It has earned $472.6 million at the box office till now all over the world, as per Box Office Mojo. Thus, it will be quite interesting to see what final box office count the movie would end up with as it currently competes with Nolan's Oppenheimer.