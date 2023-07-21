Which film is leading the box-office race between Barbie and Oppenheimer? 

The D-day has finally arrived as Barbie and Oppenheimer hit theaters in most parts of the world today, i.e July 21. Fans all across the globe have been buzzing with excitement and eagerly waiting to witness which of their favorite big project helmed by two critically acclaimed directors will do better in the highly anticipated box-office race.

Without a shred of doubt, Oppenheimer (directed by Christopher Nolan) and Barbie (directed by Greta Gerwig) can be considered two of the most hyped projects in the history of Hollywood movies, with millions of fans rooting for their personal favorite ones. Surprisingly, these two movies have nothing in common, except the same release date and big names attached to them.

Although Cillian Murphy-starrer Oppenheimer was leading in the pre-box-office battle as per the viewers' interest on the BookMyShow app, after the release of the two movies in some regions, it looks like the tables have turned in favor of the Margot Robbie-starrer Barbie.

Barbie is projected to collect over two times as much as Oppenheimer in the opening weekend

Both Greta Gerwig's and Christopher Nolan's directed movies have been receiving extremely positive reviews from critics all over the world. However, it seems like fans are more interested in the box office numbers.

As reported by Forbes, in the early box-office race, Greta Gerwig's popping-pink fantasy comedy is projected to exceed Christopher Nolan's biographical drama Oppenheimer in the box-office race in the United States.

The comedy movie is expected to garner a whopping $110 million in its debut weekend, with several industry analysts predicting that it can even collect as much as $140 million at the early box office.

Whereas, Nolan's Oppenheimer is projected to earn $50 million in the opening weekend in the United States, which is more than two times less than what Gerwig's latest project is projected to earn, as per Forbes. Thus, in the early race at the U.S. box office, Barbie seems to be leading as of now.

However, it may come as an utter surprise that these numbers put the epic comedy movie in the fifth position among the highest grossing movie releases in 2023.

The movie stands behind Disney's The Little Mermaid (which earned $118 million), Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (which made $118.4 million), Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (which collected a dazzling $120.5 million), and The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($146 million) taking the top position in this race, as stated by AV CLUB.

However, it's still the early box office and with fans of both Oppenheimer and Barbie rooting from all around the world, it will be quite interesting to see which movie will win the ultimate race to the final box office victory.

Apart from Margot Robbie, the cast list for Barbie includes Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, and more.

Besides Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer's cast list includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Robert Downey Jr., Benny Safdie, and several others in supporting roles.