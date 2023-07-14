Barbie vs Oppenheimer pre box office battle: Which movie is expected to earn more at the box office

The public has been in a state of high anticipation and excitement since the release dates of Barbie and Oppenheimer were announced. Both films, which have big Hollywood names attached to them, will hit the theaters in the United States and the United Kingdom on the same day, July 21, 2023.

Although Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie are expected to cater to different groups of audiences, the movies' same release dates, illustrious directors, and star-studded cast have sparked quite healthy online competition between them. Viewers are eagerly waiting to witness which film will triumph at the box office.

It is extremely hard to predict which movie will do better at the box office worldwide when the online buzz is so high for both the movies. However, both movies will hit the theatres in 6 days. Let's check out which movie is expected to do higher earnings at the box office as per the audience's interest in the popular BookMyShow app.

Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer is currently leading in the pre-box-office battle in comparison to Margot Robbie's Barbie

Within just six days, viewers will see the box-office fate of both Barbie and Oppenheimer unfold. The Greta Gerwig movie has a total budget of $145 million, while the Christopher Nolan movie has been made with a budget of $100 million. The two high-profile movies are not expected to compete for crowds owing to their allegedly diverse audience. However, a pre-box-office battle has been unleashed between the two movies in terms of the viewers' interests in the BookMyShow or BMS app.

Acording to KoiMoi's report, Oppenheimer seems to be winning this pre-box-office battle. It has garnered more than 239.3K audience interests in BookMyShow, while Barbie has received only over 92.4K audience interests in the same app. By a huge margin of 146.9K audience interests on BookMyShow, it is quite evident that the Cillian Murphy starrer is ahead of the Margot Robbie starrer.

It will be pretty interesting to observe whether or not the results of the pre-box-office battle reflect the actual box office for the two movies.

Apart from that, in terms of the viewers' interests shown on Rotten Tomatoes as of today, Oppenheimer is winning the pre-box-office war. On Rotten Tomatoes, 1.1K audiences have clicked on "want to see" for Barbie, while 1.5K audience members have shown interest in Nolan's upcoming biographical thriller.

Thus, based on these pre-box-office stats, it can be claimed that Nolan's movie is expected to do better than Gerwig's movie at the box office.

Besides Cillian Murphy, the cast members for Oppenheimer include Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Robert Downey Jr., Casey Affleck, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dylan Arnold, David Dastmalchian, David Krumholtz, Tom Conti, Matthew Modine and many more.

The promising cast list for Barbie includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Rhea Perlman, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ritu Arya, Connor Swindells, John Cena, Alexandra Shipp, Ncuti Gatwa, Helen Mirren and several others.

Barbie and Oppenheimer hit the theatres on July 21, 2023.