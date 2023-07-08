Where to watch Oppenheimer in 70MM IMAX: Full list of all theaters

Oppenheimer is the highly anticipated upcoming Christopher Nolan movie that everyone is looking forward to. It has been shot in IMAX, and to get the best immersive experience while watching the film, you need to watch it in 70mm IMAX theaters.

The aspect ratio in IMAX is vertically bigger than the regular theater screens. So, viewers get larger visuals on better-quality screens. Oppenheimer must be seen in IMAX if you wish to watch it in the best way possible. The list of all IMAX theaters in major countries has been compiled and is mentioned below.

All IMAX 70MM theaters to watch Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

IMAX theater screens in the US

Oppenheimer takes its place among Christopher Nolan's legendary films (Image via Sportskeeda)

1. Harkins Arizona Mills 25 & IMAX – Tempe, AZ

2. AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX – San Francisco, CA

3. Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX – Universal City, CA

4. TCL Chinese Theater IMAX – Hollywood CA

5. Regal Edwards Ontario Palace & IMAX – Ontario, CA

6. Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX – Irvine CA

7. Esquire IMAX – Sacramento, CA

8. Regal Hacienda Crossings & IMAX – Dublin, CA

9. AutoNation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science – Fort Lauderdale, FL

10. Regal Mall of Georgia & IMAX – Buford, GA

11. IMAX Theatre at Indiana State Museum – Indianapolis, IN

12. Chrysler IMAX Dome Theatre, Michigan Science Center – Detroit, MI

13. Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX – Grand Rapids, MI

14. AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX – New York, NY

15. Regal UA King of Prussia & IMAX – King of Prussia, PA

16. Providence Place Cinemas 16 and IMAX – Providence, RI

17. AMC Rivercenter 11 & IMAX – San Antonio, TX

18. Cinemark 17 & IMAX – Dallas, TX

19. Regal Opry Mills & IMAX – Nashville, TN

IMAX theater screens in India

Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan's latest film (Image via Universal Pictures)

1. PVR Vegas, Dwarka (IMAX) – New Delhi, Delhi NCR

2. PVR Select City Walk, Saket (IMAX) – New Delhi, Delhi

3. PVR AMBIENCE, IMAX Cinemas – Gurugram, NCR (Haryana)

4. PVR Superplex, PVR Logix (IMAX) – Noida, NCR (Utter Pradesh)

5. INOX (IMAX) Vishal Mall – New Delhi, NCR

6. INOX Megaplex (IMAX) – Lucknow, Utter Pradesh

7. Science City (IMAX) – Ahmedabad, Gujarat

8. INOX, Inorbit Mall (IMAX) – Mumbai, Maharashtra

9. Cinepolis, Seawood rand Central Mall (IMAX) – Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

10. Carnival Cinemas (IMAX) – Mumbai, Maharashtra

11. INOX R-City Mall (IMAX) – Mumbai, Maharashtra

12. PVR Phoenix (IMAX) – Mumbai, Maharashtra

13. Mumbai Cinepolis, Viviana Mall (IMAX) – Thane, Maharashtra

14. Cinepolis, WestEnd Mall (IMAX) – Pune, Maharashtra

15. INOX, South City Mall (IMAX) – Kolkata, West Bengal

16. Cinépolis Forum Shantiniketan (IMAX) – Bengaluru, Karnataka

Cillian Murphy as the lead in Nolan's new movie (Image via Universal Pictures)

17. PVR, VR Bengaluru (IMAX) – Bengaluru, Karnataka

18. PVR Cinemas - The Forum Mall, Koramangala (IMAX) – Bengaluru, Karnataka

19. PVR, Vega City Mall (IMAX) – Bengaluru, Karnataka

20. INOX RMZ Galleria Mall (IMAX) – Bengaluru, Karnataka

21. INOX, Mantri Mall (IMAX) – Bengaluru, Karnataka

22. SPI Palazzo (IMAX) – Chennai, Tamil Nadu

23. LUXE IMAX – Chennai, Tamil Nadu

IMAX theater screens in Canada

1. Scotiabank Chinook & IMAX – Calgary, AB

2. Scotiabank Edmonton & IMAX – Edmonton, AB

3. Cineplex Cinemas Langley & IMAX – Langley, BC

4. Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga & IMAX – Mississauga, ON

5. Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan & IMAX – Woodbridge, ON

6. Kramer IMAX, Saskatchewan Science Centre – Regina, SK

IMAX theater screens in the UK

1. BFI IMAX, British Film Institute – London, UK

2. Vue Manchester IMAX & The Printworks – Manchester, UK

3. The Ronson Theatre at the Science Museum – London, UK

Big-budget movies such as Oppenheimer, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, and many others should be watched at their highest quality in IMAX theaters. So, viewers from India, the US, Canada, and the UK could get the IMAX experience on all aforementioned theater screens.

The cast and official synopsis of Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer poster (Image via Universal)

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer tells us the story of how the atomic bomb was created. The official synopsis of the film reads:

“The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II.”

Oppenheimer features Cillian Murphy in the lead, who plays Physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Other familiar names in the film include Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, and Jack Quaid.

Poll : 0 votes