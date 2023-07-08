Early review praises Oppenheimer as Christopher Nolan's best film yet

One of the cast members of Christopher Nolan's forthcoming masterpiece, Oppenheimer, has already endorsed the film with a high recommendation, making the wait until its release even more intense. This latest venture from the acclaimed director has already sparked immense interest among global audiences.

As the movie's debut approaches, it coincides with the release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, placing both films under the microscope of public expectation. Nolan's latest ambitious project is particularly subjected to scrutiny, as it is poised to either join or surpass the ranks of his critically acclaimed body of work.

The question of whether Oppenheimer will live up to the prestige of Nolan's previous hits is a subject of avid speculation among fans. As the countdown to the release ticks on, audiences are keen to discover if this film will indeed cement its place within Nolan's celebrated cinematic portfolio.

Benny Safdie proclaims Oppenheimer a must-watch: "Chris' best movie by far"

Benny Safdie's proclamation: Oppenheimer sets a new standard for Christopher Nolan (Image via Universal Pictures)

Benny Safdie, an integral part of the star-studded cast of Oppenheimer, seized an early opportunity to share his views on the upcoming film. Safdie leveraged his personal Instagram platform to voice his sentiment, proclaiming the upcoming movie as the crown jewel in Christopher Nolan's illustrious directorial career.

Reflecting on an advanced screening, Benny Safdie was effusive in his praise, stating:

"I got to see the movie recently, and I can tell you with certainty: This is Chris' best movie by far. It's got everything firing on all cylinders."

His critique was visually complemented by an image of himself as Edward Teller, the iconic Hungarian-American theoretical physicist.

Safdie's preliminary review precedes the official lifting of the upcoming movie's review embargo, scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, at 12 pm EST. This signals the moment when critics can freely unleash their reviews and opinions on the film to the public.

Oppenheimer's release date approaches: Will it shine as Nolan's next gem?

Moments away from cinematic brilliance: The upcoming movie's release date edges closer, Nolan fans hold their breath (Image via Universal Pictures)

While it is important to view Benny Safdie's praise in the context of his participation in the film, it also lends credibility, given his credentials.

Safdie's reputation as a talented actor, part of the award-winning Safdie Brothers directing duo, and his well-known cinephile status make his assessment worth considering. His passion for film and film discourse suggests that Oppenheimer could indeed live up to his enthusiastic review.

Looking at Nolan's track record, it's plausible that the upcoming movie could be another triumph for the renowned director. His past works boast an average Rotten Tomatoes score of 85%, with a significant portion (over a third) reaching impressive scores of 92% or above.

However, to surpass The Dark Knight, currently holding Nolan's highest Rotten Tomatoes rating at 94%, and to become "Chris' best movie by far," as Safdie suggests, Nolan's latest would need to join the ranks of the few 2023 releases to have crossed that threshold - not an easy feat.

Eager fans and critics alike must bide their time until the review embargo lifts on July 19, 2023, to get a broader consensus on the film.

Oppenheimer is set to light up cinema screens on Friday, July 21, 2023.

