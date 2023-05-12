Ben Affleck set to star as MLB pitcher in Safdie Brothers movie with Megan Thee Stallion

The new MLB film directed by the Safdie brothers will be starring Ben Affleck and Megan Thee Stallion.

Magan Thee Stallion will be paired up against Affleck who would be playing the character of an MLB pitcher. Affleck's character would be a down on his luck pitcher who would make a comeback in the field (after some required character development and maybe a training montage).

The American rapper and current crush of the music industry was eyeing the role against Affleck and has finally managed to get her hands on it. The movie would be exclusive to Netflix and Adam Sandler would also be playing a huge part in it. What's Next on Netflix's Twitter account has also confirmed the good news.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We've got some fresh new details for the Safdie Brothers upcoming new movie with Netflix and Adam Sandler! Currently eyed for roles include Ben Affleck, Megan thee Stallion, Steve Harvey and Gael García Bernal." tweeted What's Next on Netflix Twitter account.

What's on Netflix @whatonnetflix



Currently eyed for roles include Ben Affleck, Megan thee Stallion, Steve Harvey and Gael García Bernal.



whats-on-netflix.com/news/next-safd… We've got some fresh new details for the Safdie Brothers upcoming new movie with Netflix and Adam Sandler!Currently eyed for roles include Ben Affleck, Megan thee Stallion, Steve Harvey and Gael García Bernal. We've got some fresh new details for the Safdie Brothers upcoming new movie with Netflix and Adam Sandler!Currently eyed for roles include Ben Affleck, Megan thee Stallion, Steve Harvey and Gael García Bernal.whats-on-netflix.com/news/next-safd… https://t.co/hAwGRf4CQY

Along with Affleck, Megan, and Adam Sandler, the movie will also be starring Steve Harvey who will be playing a baseball agent.

Adam Sandler talks about starring with Megan Thee Stallion & Ben Affleck in the new MLB movie

The details about the new MLB movie have been sparse. The only thing clear is that Ben Affleck will be in the lead role and playing the role of a pitcher. Whereas, Megan Thee Stallion will be Affleck's love interest in the movie. Steve Harvey will be playing the role of baseball agent.

However, there hasn't been much news on what role Adam Sandler would be playing. In a recent red carpet interview with Variety, Sandler shared some information about his new look for the role.

“I don’t know – we’ll see what happens. I know I’m going to have a different look than what I had. I know [the Safdie brothers] send me pictures of a look that I’m going to have and I can’t say I’m going to look that handsome in it.”

Variety @Variety bit.ly/3ATu5tq Adam Sandler teases his role in the next Safdie Brothers film. #GothamAwards Adam Sandler teases his role in the next Safdie Brothers film. #GothamAwards bit.ly/3ATu5tq https://t.co/CucLLP02lM

The renowned actor was still very hush hush about his new role. The secrecy will just make the fans more excited to know about the contents of the upcoming film.

Poll : 0 votes