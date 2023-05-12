MLB The Show 23 Update: Season 2 Team Affinity, New Series and, latest additions

MLB The Show 23 is being touted as a once-in-a-generation game. Since being released on March 28, the game has solicited more than its fair share of positive reactions from fans and gamers alike.

Available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, the game takes players to the next level of the experience of playing as their favorite players and teams from around the MLB and more.

On May 12, the game is set to release its season 2 updates. Today we are going to take a look at some of the goodies that players can expect in this highly anticipated MLB The Show 23 expansion.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Thuuuuney @thuuuuney Happy Season 2 of MLB The Show 23 Day to all those who celebrate! Happy Season 2 of MLB The Show 23 Day to all those who celebrate! https://t.co/WVEf9DHuzB

"Happy Season 2 of MLB The Show 23 Day to all those who celebrate!" - Thuuuuey

The expansion of cards is the first thing fans can expect from the Affinity 2 update. There are 60 new cards, including players, teams, and captains. These cards can be obtained through various in-game challenges.

Furthermore, fans may expect roster updates that take into consideration all of the movement that has occurred thus far during the 2023 MLB season. New XP reward points will be introduced as well. To ensure that players can thrive in the game, XP points can be traded in.

Certain captains will be assigned by their division, such as Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr in the AL East and Kiki Hernandez of the Boston Red Sox.

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow



Here is a look at the Captains you'll find in the NL Central!



Catch our MLB The Show Content Show live on Friday to learn even more about Season 2.



#MLBTheShow Season 2 is coming!Here is a look at the Captains you'll find in the NL Central!Catch our MLB The Show Content Show live on Friday to learn even more about Season 2. Season 2 is coming!Here is a look at the Captains you'll find in the NL Central! ⚾Catch our MLB The Show Content Show live on Friday to learn even more about Season 2.#MLBTheShow https://t.co/5F675UaXG5

"Season 2 is coming! Here is a look at the Captains you'll find in the NL Central! Catch our MLB The Show Content Show live on Friday to learn even more about Season 2. #MLBTheShow" - MLB The Show

Additionally, a new set of Kaiju cards, inspired by popular games such as Yu-Gi-Oh will become available. These cards are a great way for fans to spruce up their gameplay experience and unlock further rewards.

The cover athlete for MLB The Show 23 is Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins. It is the seventeenth edition of the game, which began with their inaugural game, MLB 06, released in 2006.

MLB The Show 23 is getting full marks from players

Regardless of the upgrade, gamers now have a unique ability to recreate their favorite circumstances from the real big leagues. With so many wonderful features, with more being added on a daily basis, there is no reason not to go out and get your copy of this revolutionary baseball game today.

Poll : 0 votes