Mission: Impossible 7 poised for box office success following Rotten Tomatoes triumph

It seems the impossible has been achieved again, but this time, in the realm of film critics' scores. Mission: Impossible 7, also known as Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, has just made a groundbreaking stride in franchise history by setting a new record on the esteemed movie review website, Rotten Tomatoes.

Widely hailed as one of the most enduring and thrilling action franchises to grace Hollywood, Mission: Impossible does not disappoint with its latest blockbuster. Mission: Impossible 7, the seventh installment, has been lauded extensively by film critics.

Tom Cruise leads the way in another of Ethan Hunt's thrilling exploits, joined by a superb cast that includes Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg, who return to their familiar roles.

Newcomers Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell join the mission, adding fresh dimensions to the ensemble.

Certified Fresh: Mission: Impossible 7 scores 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

Tom Cruise's latest adventure in Mission: Impossible 7 achieves a stellar 98% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes (Image via Paramount)

History has been made as Mission: Impossible 7 becomes a Certified Fresh title on Rotten Tomatoes with a whopping score of 98%. This score was derived from the analysis of 87 critics, who were privileged to preview the movie before its release.

To achieve this distinction, Rotten Tomatoes stipulates a minimum of 80 reviews with at least five from top critics and a consistent Tomatometer score exceeding 75% — the proportion of critics who endorsed the film positively.

This triumphant score of 98% marks a historic milestone for the Mission: Impossible franchise, outshining the previous record of 96% earned by the sixth installment, Fallout.

Mission: Impossible now proudly stands as the only live-action franchise to have four consecutive movies score over 90% on the Tomatometer:

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol - 93%

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation - 94%

Mission: Impossible - Fallout - 97%

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - 98%

Despite the original trilogy of Mission: Impossible movies attaining modest scores ranging from 56% to 71%, the series has consistently improved its standing on the Tomatometer since. A handful of movie franchises have nearly matched this accomplishment.

The Lord of the Rings: the original triad of films showcased an impressive streak of high scores, but this was disrupted when The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey did not live up to its predecessors' standards. Likewise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe demonstrated a series of impressive ratings until Phase 4 fell a bit short of its predecessors' achievements.

Following the historic performance on Rotten Tomatoes, Mission: Impossible 7 is poised for a box office blitz. The franchise has consistently delivered high-octane entertainment since Ghost Protocol and appears poised to continue its winning streak with this latest endeavor.

Tom Cruise @TomCruise It takes a true team effort to perform and film one of the most dangerous sports in the world - Speed Flying. It takes a true team effort to perform and film one of the most dangerous sports in the world - Speed Flying. https://t.co/4jHSM1dMMA

In an era where audience recommendations significantly impact box office performance, Mission: Impossible 7 is primed for success, especially given that its predecessor, Fallout, brought in a franchise record of $786.6 million.

After Tom Cruise's incredible box office success with Top Gun: Maverick last summer, grossing nearly $1.5 billion, expectations are high for Dead Reckoning Part 1 to join the elite billion-dollar club. With such mounting excitement and the promise of a gripping cliffhanger leading into Dead Reckoning Part 2, the franchise's future looks bright.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is set to electrify theaters starting Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

