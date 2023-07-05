Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch teases return in new MCU movie

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch recently teased his fans with an exciting revelation. He is poised to return as the enigmatic sorcerer Doctor Strange, continuing his captivating journey within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The actor's iconic role has become a mainstay within the franchise, and this recent announcement serves to whet the appetite of MCU enthusiasts around the globe.

The sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, concludes with a tantalizing post-credits scene, hinting at a significant role for the mystical hero. The suspense-laden hint has fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the MCU.

Cumberbatch is visibly excited about the prospects, suggesting that these recent developments set the stage for a "profoundly thrilling future in the MCU." His comments, though suggestive, do not explicitly confirm the development of Doctor Strange 3.

Nevertheless, the actor expressed a fervent desire to don the cloak of levitation again, emphasizing the wealth of narrative possibilities yet to be explored with his character. In his words, there's a vast universe related to Doctor Strange, teeming with opportunities that hold "much more to be explored.

Benedict Cumberbatch's recent appearance on the JW3 Speaker Series has excited the fanbase. During the discussion, the British actor ignited a spark of excitement amongst listeners by announcing his readiness to reprise his role as Stephen Strange in the MCU.

He shared that the cameras are set to roll on an undisclosed Marvel project next year, playfully alluding to brewing Marvel adventures on the horizon.

"There are some Marvel capers in the making next year."

The cryptic remarks from Benedict Cumberbatch have sparked a flurry of fan theories, some of which suggest he may be alluding to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Nonetheless, these theories remain speculative due to recent shifts in the film's production timeline, pointing perhaps toward a separate venture.

Currently, Marvel Studios is keeping Doctor Strange 3 under wraps, which has only heightened the public's curiosity and anticipation for the trilogy's conclusion.

Doctor Strange's involvement in the MCU's Multiverse Saga

Doctor Strange, the linchpin of the Marvel Multiverse, guides the MCU's heroes through boundless dimensions (Image via Marvel Studios)

Benedict Cumberbatch may make an appearance in the Fantastic Four remake alongside Avengers 5 and Doctor Strange 3. Given the Sorcerer Supreme's past brush with John Krasinski's Reed Richards from Earth-838, a cameo from Doctor Strange in the Fantastic Four saga doesn't seem far-fetched.

Simultaneously, the production timeline for Blade is up in the air due to the ongoing Writers' Guild of America strike, with a potential delay until 2024. Even though Blade is predominantly a standalone project for Marvel Studios, there's a reasonable chance that Doctor Strange might feature in the post-credits scene.

This unforeseen development could set the stage for an electrifying introduction of a prominent comic book group: the Midnight Suns.

In the grand scheme of the MCU's Multiverse Saga, Doctor Strange's role is pivotal, highlighting his importance in the progressively intricate narrative of the universe. Regardless of the movie or storyline, his character operates as a linking element, binding the complex threads of the MCU's multi-tiered narrative.

