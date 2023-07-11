Fact Check: Did Barbie get a 100% score by Rotten Tomatoes? Viral tweet debunked

Barbie alongside Oppenheimer is one of the most anticipated film releases of the season. The film, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, is scheduled to premiere in theaters worldwide on July 21. The special world premiere of the film took place on Sunday night, July 9, and initial reactions all point to the film being amazing.

On July 10, a viral tweet by @girlbosskenroy gained significant attention, accumulating over 7.2 million views. The tweet stated that the film had made its debut on Rotten Tomatoes with a flawless score of 100%. However, this claim is false. Currently, there are no ratings or reviews available for the movie on the movie rating website.

Readers added a context note under the Tweet which states:

"As of the time this tweet was made until this note was written, "Barbie" had no reviews on the site."

Along with the note was a link to the movie's page on Rotten Tomatoes and an archived link for reference. Rotten Tomatoes will showcase critic reviews only after the movie's review embargo is lifted on July 13.

Rotten Tomatoes ratings for Barbie aren't in yet

However, the tweet could also be interpreted as satire. Nowhere in the tweet is it mentioned, but @girlbosskenroy responded to a user who expressed positive support for the supposedly satirical tweet. The user's question was as follows:

chloë @august1969_ @girlbosskenroy ppl are so mad but i stand w you bae i can take a joke @girlbosskenroy ppl are so mad but i stand w you bae i can take a joke

To which, @girlbosskenroy responded:

Barbie delivers positive first reactions; Ryan Gosling steals the show

The World Premiere for Barbie took place on Sunday, July 9 at The Shrine in downtown Los Angeles. The social media embargo was released the day after the premiere, however, the review embargo does not lift until July 13. Early responses to Barbie have been overwhelmingly positive, with critics and other premiere attendees praising the film.

Variety's social media editor Katcy Stephan praised Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling for their performances in the film, calling it "a whimsical, wonderful, and laugh-out-loud funny romp" in a tweet.

Katcy Stephan @katcystephan #Barbie is perfection. Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play. #Barbie is perfection. Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play. 🎀

AAFCA reporter, @iamtycole stated that the film shows the viewer that imperfections are okay, even in a "perfect world". He said that the film was for teenagers and adults who grew up with the franchise.

"It peels the layers off the superficial doll we all grew up with," he said.

Freelance entertainment writer, @JStepback tweeted that the movie was a "cinematic triumph". He lavished praise on both the actors, especially Ryan Gosling, who according to him, "stole every scene he was in."

Jack @JStepback #Barbie is a cinematic triumph. Gerwig is at the top of her game here, she’s crafted a film that’s not only gorgeous to look at, but poignant, clever and hilarious. Margot Robbie delivers an endearing and memorable performance, though it’s Gosling who stole every scene he was in #Barbie is a cinematic triumph. Gerwig is at the top of her game here, she’s crafted a film that’s not only gorgeous to look at, but poignant, clever and hilarious. Margot Robbie delivers an endearing and memorable performance, though it’s Gosling who stole every scene he was in https://t.co/IU9ZrbKlnq

Perri Nemiroff of Collider stated that the movie had incredible craftsmanship and costume and production design. She also praised the movie for having a "VERY strong voice and vision". However, she had mixed reviews about the plot, expressing her opinion that certain side characters were not given the recognition they deserved.

Perri Nemiroff @PNemiroff



As for the story, that’s… I have seen #Barbie ! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life.As for the story, that’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I have seen #Barbie! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life.As for the story, that’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/97r3sSodcw

Perri Nemiroff @PNemiroff Overall, #Barbie isn’t the home run I was hoping for, or that I think it needs to be given the topics it’s tackling, but it’s still a well made, bold film with a VERY strong voice and vision, one that often made me think, HOW does this movie exist? And that right there is almost… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Overall, #Barbie isn’t the home run I was hoping for, or that I think it needs to be given the topics it’s tackling, but it’s still a well made, bold film with a VERY strong voice and vision, one that often made me think, HOW does this movie exist? And that right there is almost… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/b0LxUfdInq

Among all the performances, Ryan Gosling appeared to receive the majority of the praise. Twitter users who watched the film expressed that while Margot Robbie's performance was brilliant, it was Gosling who truly stole the show.

Chloe 🦋 @crybabywalker9 #Barbie FLOORED ME! Rosa von Praunheim meets Brian DePalma in this devilishly hilarious anti-system film. Highly stylized, Margot Robbie is a STAR but Ryan Gosling steals the show with a monologue near the end reminiscent of Jean-Pierre Léaud's La Chinoise speeches. MUST SEE! #Barbie FLOORED ME! Rosa von Praunheim meets Brian DePalma in this devilishly hilarious anti-system film. Highly stylized, Margot Robbie is a STAR but Ryan Gosling steals the show with a monologue near the end reminiscent of Jean-Pierre Léaud's La Chinoise speeches. MUST SEE! https://t.co/BNtjGuPQr6

Eric @EHeckler #Barbie is Ryan Gosling’s best role to date—Greta Gerwig takes everything that has made him great in his previous films and combines them into a Super-Gosling. The Oscar buzz is real, and if it happens it would be one of the most fun and inspired nominations in recent memory. #Barbie is Ryan Gosling’s best role to date—Greta Gerwig takes everything that has made him great in his previous films and combines them into a Super-Gosling. The Oscar buzz is real, and if it happens it would be one of the most fun and inspired nominations in recent memory. https://t.co/yxhYULZTYz

Deadline's Pete Hammond, who attended the premiere revealed that the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Janet Yang, had a positive reaction to the movie. According to Hammond, Yang, who was also present at the premiere told him:

“What a smart movie this was, so fun but with so much to say, too,”

Pete Hammond himself stated that the movie was "razor-sharp, hilarious and totally fun". He explained that the movie was not a feminist manifesto, but contained "sly satirical commentary on society’s ever-changing and challenging place of men vs. women."

