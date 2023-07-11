Hijack episode 4 on Apple TV+: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more details

The fourth episode of Hijack is all set to air on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The highly intense thriller series focuses on the passengers of a flight that's been hijacked, following which the authorities on the ground look to tackle the dangeours situation.

It depicts the various challenges officers on the ground and passengers in the flight face. Idris Elba stars in one of the major roles, along with a highly talented cast, including the likes of Archie Panjabi and Neil Maskell, playing important supporting characters. The show is helmed by George Kay and Jim Field Smith.

Hijack episode 4 will focus on Sam trying to contact the ground after a hijacker is wounded

Apple TV+ is yet to release a promo or preview for the upcoming fourth episode of the show, but based on a short synopsis on Rotten Tomatoes, fans can expect the new episode to focus on an incident team's efforts to intercept fighter jets.

Meanwhile, things get even more tense as Sam continues to try and reach out to authorities on the ground after one of the hijackers gets injured. Here's the synopsis of the episode, titled Not Responding:

''An incident team in Westminster scrambles to intercept fighter jets; Sam tries contacting the ground once more when a hijacker is injured.''

Apart from that, not many other details about the latest episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled Draw a Blank, depicted Sam Nelson looking to deal with the hijackers singlehandedly in what could prove to be an extremely risky and dangerous move.

The miniseries reportedly consists of only seven episodes, so viewers can expect a lot more drama and action to unfold in the remaining few episodes as the story is set to conclude.

So far, the show has received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising its dramatic storyline, directing style and performances by the cast, among other things.

More details about Hijack plot and cast

The thriller series follows various passengers on a flight that has been hijacked. The situation gets tense every minute as a business negoatiator on board tries to calm the situation down with his expertise while officials on the ground try to ensure that the passengers are brought back safely.

Take a look at Apple TV+ Press's synopsis of the show:

''Told in real time, “Hijack” is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers.''

The description continues:

''Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

"Panjabi will play the role of Zahra Gahfoor, a counterterrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation.''

Idris Elba and Archia Panjabi's performances have received immense critical acclaim. Other key cast members include actors like Neil Maskell, Christine Adams and Kate Phillips.

Don't forget to watch Hijack episode 4 on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

