Barbie movie premiere: 5 best-dressed actors & what they wore

The Barbie movie premiere brought a spot of color to the Los Angeles summer on Sunday, July 9, with the cast stepping on the “pink” carpet with vivid Barbie-inspired attire. One of the most anticipated movies of 2023 and slated for a July 21 release, the lead cast has been out for a nationwide campaign for the past few months. The premiere show looked like a good place to dazzle together before the movie hits the screens.

Without competing with one another, each of the Barbies was dressed to kill. However, it wasn’t only the Barbies who stole the show. The Kens looked dapper and eye-catching on the stage.

A great place to showcase their designs, some of the most talented designers are behind each of the looks presented on Sunday.

While many of the cast such as Greta Gerwig and Issa Rae took to the pink theme of Barbie movie, actors Margot Robbie and Dua Lipa skipped the pink for shimmer in black and white respectively.

For the Kens, Ryan Gosling and Michael Cera paid tribute to the pink color, and Simu Liu went for a baby blue suit.

Disclaimer: The best-dressed actors listed below are the author’s choice.

5 Barbie actors whose outfits dazzled the audience during the Barbie movie premiere

As such, it might be a hard task to select a few best dressed out of the gorgeous team. However, some designers’ work did stand out on the symbolic pink carpet as they complimented the Barbie movie.

1) Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling looked dapper as Ken (Image via Getty)

The lead Ken in the Barbie movie, actor Ryan Gosling looked both elegant and eye-pleasing in his pink suit over a pink shirt paired with white shoes. He accessorized the Gucci suit with a custom-made necklace holding an “E” pendant as an honor to his partner Eva Mendes.

Ryan’s Ken is slated to play the main love interest of Margot Robbie’s Barbie. The A-list actor is known for playing varied roles ranging from intense to action-oriented.

Some of his famous movies include La La Land, The Notebook, and Blade Runner 2049.

2) Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie sported a look from a Barbie of 1960s (Image via Getty)

Margot Robbie gave pink a miss and arrived resplendent in shimmering black. The Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown paired with matching long opera gloves and pep-toe heels. For accessories, she wore a choker with sequins and carried a sheer handkerchief in pink to accentuate the “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie from the 60s.

Besides portraying the titular role, Robbie is also one of the producers of the Barbie movie.

The actor has a repertoire of characters played to the T in movies such as Birds of Prey, The Suicide Squad, and The Wolf of Wallstreet. In DC movies, she successfully portrayed Harley Quinn.

3) Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot chose a quirky brown and white dress in the premiere (Image via Getty)

Another Barbie movie actor who turned up in a non-pink ensemble, the Wonder Woman actor, wore an unusual brown and white striped dress with elaborate wraps in the front. The dress was presented by the designers during a men’s wear show raising its quirky quotient.

The JW Anderson creation was accessorized with minimalistic matching jewelry and a white handbag. Though the Israeli beauty queen is known for conservative dressing, this time she went down a fun-dressing path.

4) Simu Liu

Simu Liu in a baby blue suit with his partner (Image via Getty)

Quirky yet smart was the getup of the Shang-Chi actor, Simu Liu. He also reminded the Barbies how significant was Ken-blue. Dressed in a baby blue suit with a uniquely designed waistcoat, Simu’s suit came from co-star Dua Lipa’s Versace collection.

The Kim’s Convenience star has already proven his acting skills and martial arts. However, the Barbie movie will test his dancing prowess and funny bone.

5) Issa Rae

Issa Rae did justice to the pink-themed premiere (Image via Getty)

Issa Rae kept the tone of the Barbie movie premiere strictly Barbie-esque with a bright pink figure-hugging gown with a keyhole cutout. With the bubblegum pink gown, designer Marc Bouwer managed to accentuate the actor’s looks while keeping to the theme.

The gifted actor is known for her roles in The Lovebirds, Vengeance and Little. She is also the voice for Jessica Drew in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. There is speculation that her Barbie is behind the exile of Margot’s Barbie.

Star-studded Barbie movie premiere: A treat for photographers

Barbie Movie @barbiethemovie Los Angeles World Premiere Los Angeles World Premiere 💖 https://t.co/YelclkPo4d

The premiere, literally rolling out a pink carpet, was a treat for click-happy journalists as each celebrity was dressed in their Barbie best.

While Grammy-winner Dua Lipa was dressed in a see-through sheer sparkling gown, Billie Eilish donned baggy trousers with a pink shirt and tie, adding to the fun element.

Nicki Minaj and America Ferrera were in their red carpet looks with eye-catching dresses. And Xochitl Gomez was seen in a vintage look designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

The sparkle-and-shine Barbie movie premiere also brought out reactions from fans all over. While most fans have praised the humor quotient visible in the trailer, a lot of fans appreciated cast member Ryan Gosling about his blonde bimbo personality as Ken.

The movie's progressive turn into a social commentary on stereotypes looked appealing to most fans.

pics margot robbie @picsofrobbie i loved that margot robbie's stylist understood his role and fulfilled it perfectly in this #barbie era i loved that margot robbie's stylist understood his role and fulfilled it perfectly in this #barbie era https://t.co/s0s44ealau

The team of Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who already have seven Oscars between them, maybe looking out for Golden Globe nominations for the Barbie movie.

However, that may be a distant future as of now. Currently, Gerwig is getting rave reviews for bringing to the fore, a near-impossible idea of making a movie out of a doll.

Both Margot and Greta have accepted how the project had been rejected by many directors, stars and makers before it reached Robbie.

The Barbie movie is hitting the theatre screens on July 21, 2023.

