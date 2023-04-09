10 things to expect in Margot Robbie’s Barbie

The little child’s dream doll from the 70s is set to appear on the big screen with the upcoming Barbie movie. The much-awaited film will release on July 21, 2023, with Margot Robbie playing the titular role. The film, which was announced back in 2014, has seen many changes, walk-outs, and differences of opinion before finally seeing the light of day.

This is not an animated movie nor is it aimed at little kids. While the plot has not been leaked, the movie is meant for family audiences. The makers are expected to deliver laughs and stress-free enjoyment as opposed to dark storylines.

That being said, some expectations will be met, such as a profusion of pink or smart-looking boys dating pretty girls.

Multiple Barbies and 9 other things to expect from Barbie, Margot Robbie’s new movie

1) The storyline has multiple Barbies and multiple Kens

Look out for many Barbies and many Kens (Image via Warner Bros)

The first change in the plot of the movie, as against the usual doll stories, is that the movie has many Barbies. To keep the balance, multiple Kens are included to date the girls. From Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu of Shang-Chi fame to Ncuti Gatwa, there are various actors bringing different types of Ken into the movie. Emma Mackey, Nicola Coughlan, and Ritu Arya are all Barbies.

2) Expect some entertainment with renowned actor Will Ferrell

Confirmed to be joining the cast in 2022, Will Ferrell is playing the CEO of a toy company structured like Mattel. The iconic star has the ability to add a fun element to any movie. Ferrell will showcase comedy, with the character being both insensitive and weird. In the movie, he prefers to be addressed as "mother".

3) A studded star cast awaits viewers

From Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera to Alexandra Shipp and Hari Nef, the movie is studded with famous actors. It is rumored that seasoned actor Rhea Perlman will be featured in the cast, as will Nicola Coughlan. Kingsley Ben-Adir is also believed to be in the movie. Young Ariana Greenblatt, who has played a young Gamora before, is also in the movie.

4) The audience is likely to meet some surprise cast members

There are surprise entrants in the cast of the doll's movie. Emmy nominee Issa Rae is one such member, as is pop star Dua Lipa. Besides Will Ferrell, look out for more comedy from Michael Cera. Moreover, seasoned actor Helen Mirren is the voice of the main narrator. One of the Kens is WWE star John Cena.

5) Viewers can expect a riot of bright colors, Barbie-style

The movie celebrates the colour pink (Image via Warner Bros)

Jacqueline Durran, the Oscar-winning costume designer, has designed for the movie. Keeping to the theme, soft pink, hot pink, neon greens, and blues have been used profusely. The teaser also has a pink background with pink cars. The lead pair were spotted filming in cowboy hats and fringed jackets.

6) Barbie is also the boss producer

Margot Robbie is playing the role of Barbie (Image via Warner Bros)

Margot Robbie plays the titular role. Moreover, she is the producer of the movie. To be released by Mattel Films, a subsidiary of Mattel Toy Company, this movie is set to display live action from the legendary doll. The company wanted to produce movies based on its toy characters and Barbie is the first in the line.

7) The movie will celebrate diversity as well as women’s empowerment

The movie flaunts diversity in its cast (Image via Warner Bros)

A diverse cast including Simu Liu, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, and Ncuti Gatwa has opened up the storyline to display diversity. Moreover, executive producer Robbie Brenner told the media that the story promotes pushing boundaries to make dreams come true. The focus is on the girls doing what they want and deserve without the fear of being judged.

8) Ken's role may give viewers a different perspective

Ryan Gosling is playing Ken (Image via Warner Bros)

Talented actor Ryan Gosling has been roped in to play the main Ken. Besides sporting brightly colored costumes on his six-pack abs, the actor is set to dish out a different viewpoint when looking at the character. Instead of a handsome date, the audience may find out that Ken is a neglected personality, more of an arm candy for the lady.

9) Expecting the unexpected with Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are behind Barbie movie (Image via Getty)

Margot Robbie hinted at a surprise element of the movie. She told the media that audiences have set expectations from the doll's story. However, when they come to know that Greta Gerwig is helming the project, they are not sure what to expect.

Together, Greta and Noah Baumbach have worked on projects like Frances Ha and White Noise, and both are Academy Award nominees.

10) The locations, from London to Los Angeles, are picturesque

Beautiful locations and sets make the backdrop (Image via Warner Bros)

In the movie, the lead character is set to leave Barbieland for the real world. This calls for multiple locations and a real-life backdrop. Most parts of the movie have been shot within sets, though some photos hint at locations in both the UK and the US. A video of the lead pair shooting on Venice Beach in matching neon outfits has gone viral.

The first of the movies from the toy company, Barbie is being produced under Margot Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. The movie, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures is slated for release on July 21, 2023.

