Simu Liu finally breaks the silence on the status of Shang-Chi 2 on Instagram's Threads

While the MCU is trying to get things in order by delaying both Phase 5 and Phase 6, fans of Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi have been asking when they could see Shang-Chi 2 happen. The first film arrived in 2021 and was a great success story for Marvel in tough times.

The movie packed a lot of high-octane action sequences and some of the greatest hand-to-hand fights in the MCU. It was helped by a great story and acting from the cast involved, which is why the demand for Shang-Chi 2 has been high. Now, finally, we have an update on when we can expect the film to arrive.

Simu Liu gives a disappointing update on Shang-Chi 2

Recently, Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu ran an "Ask me anything" thread on the new social media platform Threads. A fan who goes by the username @adam_goodwiny inquired about the status of Shang-Chi 2, and the actor replied that it is supposed to come after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

However, since the film has been delayed, there’s no concrete information available about the sequel’s release window. All we can be sure of is that it will not be released any time soon because director Destin Daniel Cretton is currently busy with two other Marvel projects.

When could we expect the Shang-Chi 2 release date?

After the critical and commercial success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it was confirmed that Destin Daniel Cretton would be directing the sequel. However, he is currently filming the Wonder Man series, which is supposed to arrive in 2024 or 2025. Then, he’d move on to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is scheduled to arrive on May 1, 2026.

So, we cannot expect to see Shang-Chi 2 before 2027 if Destin Daniel Cretton is supposed to direct it. However, if a new director gets assigned to the project, it could arrive in 2026. But with Marvel switching back to its three movies per-year plan, Shang-Chi 2 will likely release in 2027 or later, after Avengers: Secret Wars.

Before that, we could expect Shang-Chi to return in both of the upcoming Avengers movies.

What to expect from Shang-Chi 2?

While speaking with Collider earlier this year, Simu Liu talked about how the Shang-Chi sequel would expand the mythos and hopefully bring back most of the ensemble cast of the first film.

"Going into a sequel feels exciting. It doesn't necessarily feel like there's a pressure to perform or a pressure to exceed. It feels like we've established a world and there's just something really nostalgic and exciting about returning to that world that we've spent so much time ideating on and thinking about,” he said.

“And then, we're getting to revisit some things, but also show the viewer new things. We'll deliver all of the amazing action that we were celebrated for on the first movie, but then also hopefully explore new sides of Shaun's character and the characters around him. That is, of course, if we can still afford Michelle Yeoh. She's on top of the world and just the queen of everything," he continued.

We expect Shang-Chi 2 to solve the mystery behind where the ten rings came from. It will also continue Xialing’s journey as the leader of the Ten Rings organization. Fans also want to see Iron Fist team up with Shang-Chi in the film.

