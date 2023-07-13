John Cena's look from the Barbie movie goes viral: Is it real or fake? 

John Cena has been expanding his acting resume taking on diverse roles. Given his physique and contributions to the wrestling industry, his prior roles revolved around the action genre of films.

The Cenation Leader took to portraying comedic roles and has made cameos in prominent movies. In the beginning of his acting career, John Cena appeared in cameos and had the lead role in The Marine movie franchise produced by WWE studios in 2006.

He is also set to have a minor appearance on the upcoming Barbie film featuring his former castmate Margot Robbie. The former WWE Champion is reportedly set to star as a Merman Ken opposite Dua Lipa as her love interest. Barbie is set for release on July 21.

Recently, an image of John Cena surfaced on social media claiming to be his look in the upcoming film. He was spotted wearing a blond wig and a necklace of shells around his neck. Given the nature of the movie and the WWE legend's varied roles it is a possibility that it is his look for the role.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud First look at John Cena in the new Barbie Movie First look at John Cena in the new Barbie Movie 😭 https://t.co/SD1W3Kb2WJ

In 2021 he portrayed his first superhero role of The Peacemaker which led to the series of the same name last year. This year he also featured in Fast X as Jakob Toretto and voiced Rocksteady in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

John Cena's WWE status following return at Money in the Bank

John Cena surprised the wrestling world with his appearance at Money in the Bank. He teased bringing WrestleMania to the UK sometime in the future. Cena was interrupted by Grayson Waller and the two had an exchange of words.

John Cena last competed in a tag team match on December 31 last year on SmackDown. He teamed up with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in the main event. Prior to that he also clashed at WrestleMania 39 against Austin Theory for the US Championship.

While Cena's return led to speculation on his future in the ring, it was reported that his Money in the Bank appearance was a one time gig. He happened to be in London to film his next movie Heads of State alongside Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra.

The 16-time world champion has quite the schedule set for him this year with shooting of movies and series. Thus, making a full-time career as a WWE star seems next to impossible. If he indeed does return, he might have a rival waiting in Grayson Waller who is looking to make a name for himself by taking on WWE legends.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes